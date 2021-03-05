If you like cheap Amazon devices, you'll love these Fire HD 10 and Kindle Voyage bargains

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 05, 2021, 2:16 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Another day, another cool batch of awesome bargains available at Woot for 24 hours only. Once again, the Amazon-owned e-tailer is selling several popular devices manufactured by its parent company at essentially unbeatable prices, this time around including a fully-featured Android tablet in addition to a rudimentary but very helpful e-book reader for a specific task.

The Fire HD 10 can be purchased for as little as $58.99... if you hurry, and although you're looking at a slightly older model released back in 2017 here, the value for money is undeniably great. In case you're wondering, the latest 10-inch generation normally starts at $149.99 in brand-new condition, and just like that 2019-released variant, the seventh-gen Fire HD 10 comes with a sharp display sporting a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels, as well as a 2GB RAM count, 2MP rear-facing camera, and perhaps most importantly, hands-free Alexa assistance.

While your 59 bucks will naturally buy you an entry-level 32GB storage configuration in "acceptable" condition, paying a measly $1 or $2 extra will upgrade that to "good" and "very good" condition respectively, with digital hoarding-friendly 64 gig models in turn fetching anywhere between $68.99 and $70.99 based on the same "rating" system.

All units on sale here are refurbs, of course, including a 90-day seller warranty, which generally means there's nothing to worry about in terms of functionality. Otherwise put, these ultra-affordable bad boys should work as good as new while presumably looking slightly worse than brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units on the outside.

The same obviously goes for the ancient Kindle Voyage, originally released all the way back in 2014, which happens to undoubtedly deliver excellent bang for your buck at between $48.99 and $50.99 in a Wi-Fi-only model and as little as $53.99 with cellular connectivity also built in.

This puppy has everything from a high-resolution 300 ppi glare-free screen to an adaptive front light for nighttime reading, PagePress technology, and a battery life measured in weeks rather than hours going for it. 

