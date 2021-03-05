If you like cheap Amazon devices, you'll love these Fire HD 10 and Kindle Voyage bargains

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





The Fire HD 10 can be purchased for as little as $58.99... if you hurry, and although you're looking at a slightly older model released back in 2017 here, the value for money is undeniably great. In case you're wondering, the latest 10-inch generation normally starts at $149.99 in brand-new condition, and just like that 2019-released variant, the seventh-gen Fire HD 10 comes with a sharp display sporting a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels, as well as a 2GB RAM count, 2MP rear-facing camera, and perhaps most importantly, hands-free Alexa assistance.





While your 59 bucks will naturally buy you an entry-level 32GB storage configuration in "acceptable" condition, paying a measly $1 or $2 extra will upgrade that to "good" and "very good" condition respectively, with digital hoarding-friendly 64 gig models in turn fetching anywhere between $68.99 and $70.99 based on the same "rating" system.





All units on sale here are refurbs, of course, including a 90-day seller warranty, which generally means there's nothing to worry about in terms of functionality. Otherwise put, these ultra-affordable bad boys should work as good as new while presumably looking slightly worse than brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units on the outside.





The same obviously goes for the ancient Kindle Voyage , originally released all the way back in 2014, which happens to undoubtedly deliver excellent bang for your buck at between $48.99 and $50.99 in a Wi-Fi-only model and as little as $53.99 with cellular connectivity also built in.





This puppy has everything from a high-resolution 300 ppi glare-free screen to an adaptive front light for nighttime reading, PagePress technology, and a battery life measured in weeks rather than hours going for it.