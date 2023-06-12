Amazon's best-sounding smart speaker is on sale at one of its best-ever prices





This is (still) billed as Amazon's "best-sounding smart speaker ever", which means its direct competition is composed of the likes of Apple's full-sized HomePod and the ancient Google Home Max , both of which have been discontinued in recent years.

In other words, finding a decent alternative for the high-end Echo Studio right now might prove rather challenging, especially when taking Amazon's latest discount into consideration as well. Yes, the e-commerce giant's living room-friendly audio powerhouse is currently marked down by a very cool $40 from an already fairly reasonable $199.99 list price.





This is not a completely unprecedented deal, mind you, but it is pretty rare, and to our knowledge, it's only been eclipsed a couple of times by around 5 bucks. As such and assuming Amazon doesn't have plans to unveil a second-gen Echo Studio very soon, we can totally see this promotion return in this exact same form on Prime Day next month.





The difference is that you don't need a Prime membership or to wait any longer to shave a solid 20 percent off the regular price of the Echo Studio in Glacier and Charcoal color options. You can even add a four-month Amazon Music Unlimited subscription (for new users) or a handy Kasa Smart Plug Mini at no extra cost right now to further improve the value of your smart home purchase and save as much as 84 bucks in total.





In addition to promising an "immersive audio experience" with spatial audio processing and room adaption technologies, Amazon's premium discounted smart speaker also comes with built-in smart home hub functionality and all the usual Alexa tricks and skills.



