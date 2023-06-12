Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Amazon offers hefty new discounts on the 2022 Echo Dot and Echo Dot with clock

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon offers hefty new discounts on the 2022 Echo Dot and Echo Dot with clock
Are you excited for this year's Prime Day festival, which... Amazon hasn't officially announced yet? Don't want to wait for said announcement to come or would you simply prefer to save some money right now on the e-commerce giant's best and most popular in-house products without having to become a Prime member?

In addition to the high-end Echo Studio, the entry-level Echo Dot smart speaker is currently on sale at a killer price in both its 2022 iteration and a 2022-released edition with built-in clock functionality.

Echo Dot (5th Gen)

2022 Release, Smart Speaker with Alexa Assistance, Lossless High Definition Audio, 1.73-Inch Front-Firing Speaker, Motion Detection, Temperature Sensor, Eero Built-in, Multiple Color Options
$22 off (44%)
Buy at Amazon

Echo Dot (5th Gen)

2022 Release, Smart Speaker with Alexa Assistance, Lossless High Definition Audio, 1.73-Inch Front-Firing Speaker, Motion Detection, Temperature Sensor, Eero Built-in, Multiple Color Options, 4 Months of Amazon Music Unlimited Included (New Subscribers Only)
$66 off (70%) Gift
Buy at Amazon

Echo Dot (5th Gen)

2022 Release, Smart Speaker with Alexa Assistance, Lossless High Definition Audio, 1.73-Inch Front-Firing Speaker, Motion Detection, Temperature Sensor, Eero Built-in, Multiple Color Options, Kasa Smart Plug Mini Included
$45 off (62%) Gift
Buy at Amazon

Echo Dot (5th Gen) with clock

2022 Release, Smart Speaker with Alexa Assistance, LED Display, Lossless High Definition Audio, 1.73-Inch Front-Firing Speaker, Motion Detection, Temperature Sensor, Eero Built-in, Glacier White and Cloud Blue Colors
$25 off (42%)
Buy at Amazon

Echo Dot (5th Gen) with clock

2022 Release, Smart Speaker with Alexa Assistance, LED Display, Lossless High Definition Audio, 1.73-Inch Front-Firing Speaker, Motion Detection, Temperature Sensor, Eero Built-in, Glacier White and Cloud Blue Colors, Four Months of Amazon Music Unlimited Included (New Subscribers Only)
$69 off (66%) Gift
Buy at Amazon

Echo Dot (5th Gen) with clock

2022 Release, Smart Speaker with Alexa Assistance, LED Display, Lossless High Definition Audio, 1.73-Inch Front-Firing Speaker, Motion Detection, Temperature Sensor, Eero Built-in, Glacier White and Cloud Blue Colors, Kasa Smart Plug Mini Included
$48 off (58%) Gift
Buy at Amazon

Believe it or not, the aptly named Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) with clock appears to be cheaper than ever before at the time of this writing in Cloud Blue and Glacier White colors after a hot new $25 markdown from an already very reasonable $59.99 list price.

On top of that, you can get an always handy Kasa Smart Plug Mini or four months of Amazon Music Unlimited access (for new subscribers only) at no extra cost. As far as we can tell, these bundle deals have been available before, but just like the latest Echo Dot itself, you had to pay at least $5 more each time Amazon ran this type of sale.

The "standard" Echo Dot (5th Gen), meanwhile, seems to be discounted by a substantial 44 percent (or $21) of its own from an even lower regular price of $49.99 for at least the second time since its fall 2022 commercial debut.

There was also a slightly better deal offered around Black Friday 2022 for this particular device, but of course, that was a long time ago. 

What you should be primarily focused on is the incredible value delivered by the Echo Dot and Echo Dot with clock at these prices today and how they're unlikely to go down any further in the near future... for non-Amazon Prime subscribers. Oh, and the 2022 Echo Dot (without a clock) also happens to be bundled with your choice of a complimentary smart plug or four-month Music Unlimited subscription.

Popular stories

T-Mobile lays off over 67% of its highly regarded customer service crew
T-Mobile lays off over 67% of its highly regarded customer service crew
Amazon smashes expectations by shaving around 50% off Pixel 6 Pro price
Amazon smashes expectations by shaving around 50% off Pixel 6 Pro price
Leak indicates performance gap between Pixel 8 and Android flagships is going to widen
Leak indicates performance gap between Pixel 8 and Android flagships is going to widen
Apple's compact iPhone 13 mini powerhouse can be yours for $200 at Walmart right now
Apple's compact iPhone 13 mini powerhouse can be yours for $200 at Walmart right now
Verizon's literally unbeatable Pixel 7 Pro deal (with no trade-in) is back on for a limited time
Verizon's literally unbeatable Pixel 7 Pro deal (with no trade-in) is back on for a limited time
Samsung's super-premium Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are on sale at a super-rare discount in all three colors
Samsung's super-premium Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are on sale at a super-rare discount in all three colors
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google Meet feature might keep you from walking into an open manhole during a video conference
Google Meet feature might keep you from walking into an open manhole during a video conference
Apple soon will release iOS 16.5.1 to fix battery draining issue, Wi-Fi disconnections and more
Apple soon will release iOS 16.5.1 to fix battery draining issue, Wi-Fi disconnections and more
Behold the familiar but stylish OnePlus Nord 3 design in 'official' pre-launch marketing renders
Behold the familiar but stylish OnePlus Nord 3 design in 'official' pre-launch marketing renders
Ryan Reynolds is ready to hook you up with an amazing new Mint Mobile unlimited deal
Ryan Reynolds is ready to hook you up with an amazing new Mint Mobile unlimited deal
Grab these Soundcore earbuds at Amazon UK with a handsome discount
Grab these Soundcore earbuds at Amazon UK with a handsome discount
ChatGPT might get integrated into a smartphone for the first time
ChatGPT might get integrated into a smartphone for the first time
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless