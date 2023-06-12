Amazon offers hefty new discounts on the 2022 Echo Dot and Echo Dot with clock





In addition to the high-end Echo Studio , the entry-level Echo Dot smart speaker is currently on sale at a killer price in both its 2022 iteration and a 2022-released edition with built-in clock functionality.

Echo Dot (5th Gen) 2022 Release, Smart Speaker with Alexa Assistance, Lossless High Definition Audio, 1.73-Inch Front-Firing Speaker, Motion Detection, Temperature Sensor, Eero Built-in, Multiple Color Options $22 off (44%) Buy at Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) 2022 Release, Smart Speaker with Alexa Assistance, Lossless High Definition Audio, 1.73-Inch Front-Firing Speaker, Motion Detection, Temperature Sensor, Eero Built-in, Multiple Color Options, 4 Months of Amazon Music Unlimited Included (New Subscribers Only) $66 off (70%) Gift Buy at Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) 2022 Release, Smart Speaker with Alexa Assistance, Lossless High Definition Audio, 1.73-Inch Front-Firing Speaker, Motion Detection, Temperature Sensor, Eero Built-in, Multiple Color Options, Kasa Smart Plug Mini Included $45 off (62%) Gift Buy at Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) with clock 2022 Release, Smart Speaker with Alexa Assistance, LED Display, Lossless High Definition Audio, 1.73-Inch Front-Firing Speaker, Motion Detection, Temperature Sensor, Eero Built-in, Glacier White and Cloud Blue Colors $25 off (42%) Buy at Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) with clock 2022 Release, Smart Speaker with Alexa Assistance, LED Display, Lossless High Definition Audio, 1.73-Inch Front-Firing Speaker, Motion Detection, Temperature Sensor, Eero Built-in, Glacier White and Cloud Blue Colors, Four Months of Amazon Music Unlimited Included (New Subscribers Only) $69 off (66%) Gift Buy at Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) with clock 2022 Release, Smart Speaker with Alexa Assistance, LED Display, Lossless High Definition Audio, 1.73-Inch Front-Firing Speaker, Motion Detection, Temperature Sensor, Eero Built-in, Glacier White and Cloud Blue Colors, Kasa Smart Plug Mini Included $48 off (58%) Gift Buy at Amazon





Believe it or not, the aptly named Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) with clock appears to be cheaper than ever before at the time of this writing in Cloud Blue and Glacier White colors after a hot new $25 markdown from an already very reasonable $59.99 list price.





On top of that, you can get an always handy Kasa Smart Plug Mini or four months of Amazon Music Unlimited access (for new subscribers only) at no extra cost. As far as we can tell, these bundle deals have been available before, but just like the latest Echo Dot itself, you had to pay at least $5 more each time Amazon ran this type of sale.





The "standard" Echo Dot (5th Gen), meanwhile, seems to be discounted by a substantial 44 percent (or $21) of its own from an even lower regular price of $49.99 for at least the second time since its fall 2022 commercial debut.





There was also a slightly better deal offered around Black Friday 2022 for this particular device, but of course, that was a long time ago.





What you should be primarily focused on is the incredible value delivered by the Echo Dot and Echo Dot with clock at these prices today and how they're unlikely to go down any further in the near future... for non-Amazon Prime subscribers. Oh, and the 2022 Echo Dot (without a clock) also happens to be bundled with your choice of a complimentary smart plug or four-month Music Unlimited subscription.