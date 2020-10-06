Amazon kicks off the Prime Day madness with early Echo Show 5 deal





That makes it completely unsurprising to see the diminutive smart display foreshadow the e-commerce giant's impending Prime Day festival by receiving an early discount of $45. That's right, you don't have to wait until October 13 to cut the $89.99 list price of the Amazon Echo Show 5 in half in your choice of "Charcoal" or "Sandstone" colors.



The fabric-coated device is essentially capable of doing the same things as the larger Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 10 models, taking voice commands to display TV shows, movies, and trailers, as well as deliver the news, weather and traffic information, control your entire smart home ecosystem, and of course, stream music from a host of supported platforms including Spotify.



Naturally, this is not what we'd call an audio powerhouse, with a fairly modest 1.65-inch full-range speaker in tow, and its 1MP front-facing camera is not exactly ideal for crystal clear video calls either. But the simple fact the Echo Show 5 can do this stuff at its newly marked-down price is undeniably impressive, eclipsing the features and versatility of the smaller Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant support, which typically costs $80.





Just like all of Amazon's Prime Day deals set to go live exactly one week from today and run for 48 hours, this early promotion exclusively goes out to Amazon Prime members, who can also get free nationwide shipping. Oh, and this particular special offer doesn't have an expiration date listed, which means it could go away at any moment... or last until the (extended) holiday season ends.