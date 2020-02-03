Amazon has multiple iPad mini (2019) variants on sale at rare discounts





In other words, it doesn't look like a sixth-generation iPad mini is coming anytime soon, which kind of makes sense in a way given 2019's 7.9-incher came almost four long years after the iPad mini 4 . The good news is that, if you hurry, you can get the fifth-gen iPad mini at a rare discount on Amazon.



Technically, there's no expiration date listed for these deals, but the e-commerce giant probably doesn't have a lot of marked-down inventory available since the 64GB Wi-Fi-only configuration in gold is out of stock already shortly after slashing $50 off its regular price. On the bright side, the same storage variant is still up for grabs at 50 bucks less than usual in an arguably less eye-catching space gray hue.



The costlier space gray model capable of accommodating 256 gigs of data internally is also reduced by a cool $50, while the rest of the storage variants and color options are either available at their list prices or significantly smaller discounts. A 64GB Wi-Fi-only iPad mini 5 in silver, for instance, goes for $15 less than usual, whereas a 256 gig cellular-enabled model in space gray is up for grabs at $34 off list, equating to a terribly modest 5 percent price cut. Finally, you can buy a snazzy gold version with 256GB storage space and no LTE connectivity at a $27 discount, also corresponding to 5 percent taken off the list price of this particular slate.



