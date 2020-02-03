Amazon has multiple iPad mini (2019) variants on sale at rare discounts
Technically, there's no expiration date listed for these deals, but the e-commerce giant probably doesn't have a lot of marked-down inventory available since the 64GB Wi-Fi-only configuration in gold is out of stock already shortly after slashing $50 off its regular price. On the bright side, the same storage variant is still up for grabs at 50 bucks less than usual in an arguably less eye-catching space gray hue.
The costlier space gray model capable of accommodating 256 gigs of data internally is also reduced by a cool $50, while the rest of the storage variants and color options are either available at their list prices or significantly smaller discounts. A 64GB Wi-Fi-only iPad mini 5 in silver, for instance, goes for $15 less than usual, whereas a 256 gig cellular-enabled model in space gray is up for grabs at $34 off list, equating to a terribly modest 5 percent price cut. Finally, you can buy a snazzy gold version with 256GB storage space and no LTE connectivity at a $27 discount, also corresponding to 5 percent taken off the list price of this particular slate.
Keep in mind, however, that this is undoubtedly the world's greatest compact tablet, packing the same impressive Apple A12 Bionic processor as the substantially pricier iPad Air (2019) and sporting a beautiful Retina display with a 7.9-inch diagonal, a resolution of 2048 x 1536 pixels, and relatively chunky bezels. The iPad mini (2019) also shines in the battery life department, not to mention its optional Apple Pencil support for a creativity and productivity boost.
