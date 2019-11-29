Amazon offers top Black Friday deals on half a dozen Apple Watch Series 5 models





But Amazon is quietly running a slightly more attractive sale on a full dozen of Apple Watch Series 5 models, shaving an instant $20 off the list prices of all these bad boys and allowing you to save an additional $24.01 at checkout. That brings the discounts up to a grand total of $44.01, which may not sound earth-shattering but it's really the best you can do right now in terms of saving money with no carrier strings attached.



These are not Apple's costliest Series 5 variants, mind you, but rather the most affordable ones, which means you don't get standalone cellular connectivity. Both the 40 and 44mm size versions of the GPS-only 2019 Apple Watch come in your choice of three colors as far as that robust aluminum case is concerned. The gold flavor is paired with a pink sand sport band, while the silver and space gray models will ship alongside white and black fluoroelastomer straps respectively.



In case you're wondering, that $44.01 discount equates to roughly 10 percent of the regular price of a 44mm aluminum Apple Watch Series 5 with an entry-level sport band and no LTE support, as well as 11 percent off a 40mm smartwatch presenting the same general characteristics. That's surely nothing to sneeze at when you consider just how popular and objectively great these devices are.