Amazon offers top Black Friday deals on half a dozen Apple Watch Series 5 models

But Amazon is quietly running a slightly more attractive sale on a full dozen of Apple Watch Series 5 models, shaving an instant $20 off the list prices of all these bad boys and allowing you to save an additional $24.01 at checkout. That brings the discounts up to a grand total of $44.01, which may not sound earth-shattering but it's really the best you can do right now in terms of saving money with no carrier strings attached.



These are not Apple's costliest Series 5 variants, mind you, but rather the most affordable ones, which means you don't get standalone cellular connectivity. Both the 40 and 44mm size versions of the GPS-only 2019 Apple Watch come in your choice of three colors as far as that robust aluminum case is concerned. The gold flavor is paired with a pink sand sport band, while the silver and space gray models will ship alongside white and black fluoroelastomer straps respectively.



In case you're wondering, that $44.01 discount equates to roughly 10 percent of the regular price of a 44mm aluminum Apple Watch Series 5 with an entry-level sport band and no LTE support, as well as 11 percent off a 40mm smartwatch presenting the same general characteristics. That's surely nothing to sneeze at when you consider just how popular and objectively great these devices are.



No, they're not radically different from 2018-released No, they're not radically different from 2018-released Series 4 variants, but the Always-On Display functionality will grow on you and it'd be a shame to give that up just to save a few extra bucks. By the way, Amazon's hot new Apple Watch Series 5 deals have no expiration date listed, but something tells us the e-commerce giant will run out of inventory fairly quickly. Perhaps even before Black Friday is over.

While we obviously can't say we're very surprised to see Apple offer no outright Black Friday discounts on any of its market-leading smartwatches (or smartphones or tablets) through the company's official US e-store, it's certainly a little disappointing that Cupertino's newest wearable device has received such modest price cuts at major third-party retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and B&H Photo Video.