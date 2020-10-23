Amazon Black Friday Deals available now and what offers to expect

You might also like :





Save between $30 and $130 on Motorola smartphones





If you're looking to get a spare phone or one for your kid or elderly relative, a Motorola device would be quite fitting. They're cheap and well-built and will serve their owner just fine. Even as a main device they're actually more than decent unless you expect wonders from the cameras or the gaming performance.





And, right now, thanks to Amazon, you can get a Motorola smartphone even cheaper. The available offers are for the Motorola One Zoom , Moto G Stylus, Moto G Power and Moto G7 Play. The names say enough about each phone's strength. The G Power comes with a massive 5,000mAh battery and the G7 Play is the cheapest among them, way under $200.





Save $40 on Plantronics BackBeat FIT 500 On-Ear Sport Headphones





On-ear headphones might not be the most comfortable choice for prolonged use, but they are more compact than over-the-ear models and you don't have to stick anything in your ears, which for some people is a good-enough reason to consider a pair. Plantronics is a well-known brand that makes quality headphones. The BackBeat FIT 500 have a cool, modern-looking design and a 18-hour battery life. Right now, the pair comes with a nice 40% discount, which is pretty generous.





Save 25% on JBL TUNE 700BT Wireless Over-Ear Headphones





If you want proper ear coverage on a budget, the JBL Tune 700BT are a good choice, especially now with the current discount that shaves off $20. They offer strong bass and 27 hours of battery life, just make sure you're not using it all at once or your head might feel woozy from the beats. The design is inconspicuous, so you won't be turning any heads on the streets.





Save 50% on Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Kids Edition





Kids get along with technology better than adults do these days. With this Echo Dot Kids edition, your kid can listen to stories, music or other appropriate content thanks to the included 1 year subscription to Amazon Kids+. Of course, the device comes with all the necessary parental controls. The device can also serve as an intercom so you and your kids can talk to each other through other Echo devices. The Kids Edition Echo Dot is down to just $35 at the moment, which combined with the Kids+ subscription is a pretty sweet deal.





Save 15% on Plugable USB 3.0 Universal Laptop Docking Station for Windows





If you're one of the millions of people forced to turn their home into an office, you might have found that your laptop lacks the ports to make your home-office truly comfortable. Well, with this docking station your problem will be solved. You can hook up monitors, ethernet cables and up to 6 USB devices by using just one port of your laptop, as long as it supports the necessary data-transfer rates. When done with work, you can quickly disconnect everything and have your laptop be portable again for your after-hours activities.





Save 20% on LG 4K Smart UHD TV 70-inch with Alexa built-in





You feel like your TV is not quite big enough? Well, this 70-inch TV should be more than enough. Sure, there are even bigger models, but Amazon has this one discounted, making it very lucrative. You get all the usual apps you can expect from a smart TV and Amazon's own Alexa on top, so you can control your TV and other devices even more lazily.





Save $130 on Canon PowerShot Digital Camera





Phones have become great pocket cameras but a proper dedicated one can still outperform them without much effort. If you're looking to take great shots without carrying around a bulky DSLR camera, this is a good compromise between quality and weight. It's also a nice choice if you're into content creation and are looking for something more than what a flagship smartphone can offer. The discount is decent as well.





What Black Friday deals to expect on Amazon





While before online retailers were separating themselves from physical stores by offering discounts on Cyber Monday, the Monday after Black Friday, now, they're pretty much double-dipping, with deals available on both days and, of course, in between and before that as well. Basically, it's a whole savings season.





This year shouldn't be much different than last year (at least in that regard), with major discounts on some of the most popular consumer electronics. Such as:

Smartphones

Tablets

Laptops

TV

Headphones

Smartwatches

Consoles





The pricier the item, the bigger discount you can expect. Common non-Black Friday discounts are usually around 20%, so anything that reaches 50% or more is a great deal. Keep in mind that some third-party sellers on Amazon might hike the prices in advance so that the Black Friday deals look better than what they actually are.





If you already have plans for specific purchases, you can bookmark the items and note the prices, perhaps even fill out a spreadsheet with all the info in one spot. This way, you'll be able to act fast and have a good idea if the deals are really worth it. That will also help with your impulse control if you feel like you might buy something you don't really need or want.





Keep an eye out for Lightning Deals. Those usually offer great discounts but only last a few hours or until the stock runs out.