Amazon gives a sneak peek into its Cyber Monday deals

Amazon has revealed what discounts we should expect for the different categories of devices during the upcoming shopping event. For example, you’ll be able to save up to 33% on select Sony, Bose, and JBL headphones. The same goes for select TVs by LG, Samsung, and Sony.HP monitors, laptops, and all-in-one desktop computers will see up to 30% worth of discounts. Nintendo Switch Pro controllers will be $20 off.As far as Amazon devices are concerned, the company has revealed some exact discounts that will happen during Cyber Monday. The Amazon Echo Show 5 will be 47% off its retail price. The Amazon Halo Band fitness tracker will see a 45% discount. Kindle e-book readers will see discounts of up to 40%, while Kindle Paperwhite Kids readers will be up to 28% off their retail price.The good news for devices made for kids continues. The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet will be 40% during Cyber Monday. Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max will be 36% off, while the 50-inch Amazon Fire TV 4-series will see a 30% discount.Select Amazon Prime Video movies will be up to 50% off to rent or buy. TV shows will also see the same Cyber Monday treatment. Subscriptions to sports streaming services, like the NBA League Pass and the NBA Team Pass, will see a 50% discount as well.For those who prefer reading instead of watching, popular eBooks will be up to 80% off during the shopping event. Select Kindle exclusive book titles will see 50% discounts, while Wheel of Time boxed sets will be up to 30% off.Starting this Saturday, Amazon Prime members will be able to get 30 minutes of early access to the best lightning deals. Prime members will also get free One-Day Delivery and free Same-Day Delivery in 47 metropolitan areas.In terms of return policy, most of the items purchased during the shopping event will have an extended return window. This means that you’ll be able to return an item until January 31, 2022.Currently, there are already plenty of early Black Friday deals at Amazon on tech. A bunch of phones have seen major discounts, including the OnePlus 9 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 , and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 . Other offers include the OnePlus 8T, which is currently $100 off, and the Motorola Edge, which is $300 off.