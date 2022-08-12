 Amazon and Best Buy join hands to make the Apple Watch Series 7 cheaper than ever - PhoneArena
Amazon and Best Buy join hands to make the Apple Watch Series 7 cheaper than ever

Deals

Amazon and Best Buy join hands to make the Apple Watch Series 7 cheaper than ever
You may find this hard to believe given that we're talking about the single best-selling device of a thriving global industry, but the Apple Watch Series 7 is slowly and steadily getting ridiculously affordable these days.

It's also pretty ridiculous just how easy it has become of late to score this extremely well-reviewed, arguably good-looking, undeniably powerful, and decidedly feature-packed smartwatch at a substantial discount in one of many different versions.

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Green Aluminum Case, Clover Sport Band
$130 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Green Aluminum Case, Clover Sport Band
$130 off (33%)
$269
$399
Buy at BestBuy

While killer deals offered by the likes of Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Target are not exactly rare occurrences, you do sometimes need to act quickly for said retailers to not run out of deeply discounted inventory. Case in point, Amazon is currently charging a whopping 130 bucks less than usual for an entry-level non-LTE-enabled 41mm model with a green aluminum case and matching "clover" sport band, but only if you don't have a problem waiting up to 5 weeks for shipping.

Said estimate could obviously get even worse as demand continues to rise, but fortunately, Best Buy has the exact same GPS-only Apple Watch Series 7 variant on sale at the exact same price at the time of this writing with a much closer nationwide ETA.

Still, something tells us the two retailers may not be able to keep this special offer going for a very long time, and that something is of course the fact that this $130 discount makes the world's most popular and arguably best smartwatch cheaper than ever before.

Although the Apple Watch Series 7 does have robust new (Wear OS-powered) competition in Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro, the impending arrival of the Series 8 and rugged Apple Watch Pro might be the main reason why you'd hesitate to pull the trigger. 

If that's the case, we'd like to remind you the Apple Watch Pro is widely expected to come with... a fittingly "Pro" price tag attached to its name, while the Apple Watch Series 8 is all but guaranteed to start at the same $400 as its non-Pro predecessor sans bringing a lot of revolutionary or game-changing features and sensors to the table.

