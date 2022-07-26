 Amazon has a few Apple M1-powered iPad Pro 11 (2021) models on sale at absolutely huge discounts - PhoneArena
Amazon has a few Apple M1-powered iPad Pro 11 (2021) models on sale at absolutely huge discounts

Deals
Amazon has a few Apple M1-powered iPad Pro 11 (2021) models on sale at absolutely huge discounts
Amazon's recently concluded Prime Day 2022 sales event has been pretty much as... eventful as expected, but while many bargain hunters are unlikely to show a lot of interest in smartphone, smartwatch, and Android tablet deals anytime soon, a curious shortage of substantial iPad discounts undoubtedly left plenty of hardcore Apple fans with their bank accounts intact.

iPad Pro (2021) shoppers in particular probably expected more from Amazon (and Best Buy, and even Walmart) in terms of special summer or back to school offers in recent weeks, although the warm season is obviously far from over and the new school year hasn't yet begun.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2021)

Wi-Fi, 1TB Storage, Silver
$382 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2021)

Wi-Fi, 1TB Storage, Space Gray
$249 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2021)

Wi-Fi + Cellular, 4G LTE, 5G, 1TB Storage, Space Gray
$410 off (24%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2021)

Wi-Fi + Cellular, 4G LTE, 5G, 2TB Storage
$294 off (14%)
Buy at Amazon

Enter Amazon's absolutely colossal and completely unprecedented $381.86 discount on one... specific version of Apple's third-generation 11-inch iPad Pro. As you can imagine, we're talking about a typically very costly model with an extremely generous 1TB of internal storage space on deck in addition to a powerful M1 processor.

This bad boy has a $1,499 price tag attached to its name outside of promotional periods, currently fetching a cool 25 percent less than usual in a single silver paint job. The space gray color option is "only" marked down by 250 bucks (or 17 percent) at the time of this writing, and in both cases, you need to make do without standalone cellular connectivity.

Another notable Wi-Fi-only discount sees the 512GB storage variant go for $153.01 (or 14 percent) less than its typical price of $1,099, while the 5G-capable 1TB and 2TB models are sold at a whopping $409.86 (or 24 percent) and $293.86 (or 14 percent) below their understandably high MSRPs of $1,699 and $2,099 respectively.

Although not quite as impressive as its big brother from a display performance standpoint, the iPad Pro 11 (2021) is without a doubt one of the overall best tablets money can buy... until the next generation enters the picture. Stellar battery life, stunning sound quality, and a winning design are just a few of this thing's key selling points, along of course with pretty much unrivaled Apple M1 power and silky smooth 120Hz content playing.

