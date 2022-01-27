Notification Center

Deals

Amazon slashes Apple's AirPods Max close to their record low price

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
You might not think that would be the case just a little over a month after Christmas and a couple of months after Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but right now is a pretty good time to buy the "regular" AirPods, AirPods Pro, and even the AirPods Max.

While still not conventionally affordable, Apple's first own-brand over-ear cans are (once again) considerably cheaper than usual, matching their discount from all the way back in October, for instance. At $100 off their undeniably excessive $549 list price, the AirPods Max are however slightly costlier now than during Amazon's extended Black Friday 2021 festivities.

That being said, we obviously can't be certain the e-commerce giant's record high markdown of $120 will return anytime soon, so it may not be wise to snub this more than decent new deal offered by Amazon on multiple color options.

Specifically, the silver, sky blue, and space gray flavors are up for grabs at the time of this writing for a full Benjamin less than usual, with the green and pink hues discounted by a humbler but still solid 70 bucks, or 13 percent off the aforementioned $549 MSRP.

Knowing Amazon, the exact price tags could well change in the next few hours or days for all five models... unless, of course, the AirPods Max will go out of stock altogether at some point, which is always a possibility in these cases.

If you want to save even more, Amazon has renewed units "professionally" inspected, tested, and cleaned on sale at up to a $52 discount applied on top of the $100 price cut currently available in brand-new condition.

Believe it or not, that's still not enough to bring these bad boys on par with the regular price of a few other candidates for the title of best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones money can buy in 2022.

But if you're a hardcore Apple fan, you're unlikely to care about that, especially when you hear about the objectively great battery life, solid active noise cancellation technology, outstanding overall audio quality, and pretty much unrivaled Transparency Mode discovered and detailed in our in-depth AirPods Max review.

