Amazing foldable OnePlus Open finally yanked me off my iPhone, and I love it

A long-time iPhone user NOT looking to experiment with an Android foldable





I've been a happy iPhone user for many years now, due to my appreciation for the highly polished and seamless user experience that the iPhone offers. The iPhone 13 Pro that I last used was not the newest model, but that didn’t stop it from being fast, capable, and sophisticated – everything you could want in a smartphone.





As you can imagine, I was also relatively deep in the Apple ecosystem, making it somewhat hard to switch to Android phones - things like transferring of photo libraries, apps and other data are always a chore to sort out, usually to the point of dissuading potential deserters from changing camps.





OnePlus Open

Falling in love with the OnePlus Open – irresistible!









OnePlus Open . After failing to integrate a tablet into my daily workflow — I wanted a device more capable than a phone but less cumbersome than a laptop — the advanced foldable form-factor of the OnePlus Open fit the job perfectly. My initial skepticism about foldable phones slowly started to fade away as I got to spend a couple days with the. After failing to integrate a tablet into my daily workflow — I wanted a device more capable than a phone but less cumbersome than a laptop — the advanced foldable form-factor of thefit the job perfectly.





The true power of the foldable is in enhancing your everyday experience









OnePlus Open

foldable phone

A foldable makes you feel like the true pro user you are









The OnePlus Open is full of extraordinary multitasking capabilities, especially for someone coming from an iPhone. OnePlus has not only adopted Android's standard features for foldables but also enhanced them with Open Canvas. This feature allows multiple big-screen apps to be open and easy to switch between.





The big trade-off: bulk versus capability









Of course, the iPhone 13 Pro that I used before I moved to the OnePlus Open is a way thinner and lighter device. All foldables are rather bulky, especially if you put a case on them, which you probably should.





However, I think that it's always a matter of what you gain versus what you lose that determines if you’ll be happy with a deal, a transaction, or a product.





foldable phone

OnePlus Open

Switching between iOS and Android is no longer the hell it used to be

Many people asked me how the transition from iOS to Android went, and surprisingly, it was remarkably smooth. I was already in a favorable position since my contacts and calendar were synced with my Google account. Then I took a good look at the apps I use and figured out that most are entirely cross-platform, and those that I was paying for were subscriptions that I paid for directly to the service, like Audible, or Notion, or YouTube Premium , so they'd be easy to set up on Android, without losing anything.



Sure, there were a couple of apps I had to re-buy on Android to keep having them, but those instances were very few and didn’t really hurt my wallet.





Usually, the biggest problem when switching platforms is getting all your photos and videos from one platform's cloud service to the other platform's service. In my case: from iCloud Photos to Google Photos. It turned out that Apple has developed a website where you can request a complete transfer of your library to the other company's cloud service, which was extremely convenient and unexpected. On the other hand, Google has its Takeout portal, where you can easily export all info in your Google account, including your photo and video library, so you can then easily upload it to iCloud Photos, if you wish to.













OnePlus Open

The OnePlus Open and the future of foldable phones

Ultimately, it took an extremely decked out, powerful foldable phone like the OnePlus Open to finally yank me off my iPhone, and while the OnePlus experience certainly isn't flawless, the Open's many strengths definitely outweigh the few negatives I've encountered.





Sure, my wife keeps making fun of me because of the extreme care with which I tend to handle my beloved foldable, but hey - now more than ever, I'm convinced that with a little more work, foldables will steadily conquer the high-end phone market over the following years. Manufacturers like OnePlus/Oppo, Samsung, Honor and others just have to keep working on making them more reliable and, most importantly, more accessible.





OnePlus Open

OnePlus Open