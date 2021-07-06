The deeply discounted Amazfit PowerBuds are a very unconventional AirPods alternative

The deeply discounted Amazfit PowerBuds are a very unconventional AirPods alternative0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Despite their advanced age, the sporty yet reasonably elegant PowerBuds still hold a major advantage over all of the best true wireless earbuds money can buy in 2021 while undercutting everything from Apple's second-gen AirPods to those seemingly unbeatable refurbished Samsung Galaxy Buds+ we told you about just last week.
That's right, you can leave your smartwatch or fitness band home when going for a run wearing the Amazfit PowerBuds, and a built-in PPG heart rate sensor will keep an eye on your health and deliver voice notifications directly in your ear if it detects something potentially wrong.
Seeing as how the Amazfit PowerBuds practically have no direct rival right now when it comes to this particular feature, it almost goes without saying that you shouldn't expect it to be extremely reliable or incredibly detailed.
Still, that's definitely a nice little extra to get at only 50 bucks in addition to a firm and comfortable (allegedly) ear hook design, electronic noise cancellation (which is obviously not the same thing as active noise cancellation), and an impressive eight hours of uninterrupted listening time delivered before taking the bundled charging case into consideration.
Originally priced at $99.99 and subsequently discounted to an already reasonable $79.99 for good, the Amazfit PowerBuds, which by the way are not manufactured by Amazon, can be purchased for a presumably limited time at $49.99 in Active White, Dynamic Black, and Racing Yellow colors after an additional 38 percent markdown automatically applied in your B&H cart.