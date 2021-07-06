The deeply discounted Amazfit PowerBuds are a very unconventional AirPods alternative

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









At a measly $49.99, these bad boys somehow come with IP55 water and dust resistance, total battery life of up to 24 hours, dual-microphone noise reduction technology, and heart rate monitoring.





That's right, you can leave your smartwatch or fitness band home when going for a run wearing the Amazfit PowerBuds, and a built-in PPG heart rate sensor will keep an eye on your health and deliver voice notifications directly in your ear if it detects something potentially wrong.





If the feature sounds somewhat familiar, it might be because Samsung offered something similar on the fitness-tracking Gear IconX several years back or because Apple has been reportedly working on an undoubtedly more advanced version of the same technology for a future AirPods model





Seeing as how the Amazfit PowerBuds practically have no direct rival right now when it comes to this particular feature, it almost goes without saying that you shouldn't expect it to be extremely reliable or incredibly detailed.





Still, that's definitely a nice little extra to get at only 50 bucks in addition to a firm and comfortable (allegedly) ear hook design, electronic noise cancellation (which is obviously not the same thing as active noise cancellation ), and an impressive eight hours of uninterrupted listening time delivered before taking the bundled charging case into consideration.





Originally priced at $99.99 and subsequently discounted to an already reasonable $79.99 for good, the Amazfit PowerBuds, which by the way are not manufactured by Amazon, can be purchased for a presumably limited time at $49.99 in Active White, Dynamic Black, and Racing Yellow colors after an additional 38 percent markdown automatically applied in your B&H cart.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER!



New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up