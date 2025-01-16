Images of all Galaxy S25 phones and colors leak leaving nothing to the imagination
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
All upcoming Galaxy S25 phones — barring the S25 Slim which will come out later — have been leaked in all the color options that Samsung will give you. This leak comes courtesy of long-time renowned industry insider Evan Blass which basically means that these images are the real deal.
All three Galaxy S25 phones will be available in four colors each excluding any special online-exclusive options. We’ve already seen an extensive list of leaked Galaxy S25 colors but didn’t have many photos to go along with it. Blass’s leak gives us our best look yet at Samsung’s newest flagships which are set to be announced on January 22 at Galaxy Unpacked.
Four colors each for Galaxy S25, S25 Plus and S25 Ultra. | Image credit — Evan Blass
In addition to the aforementioned color list there have also been detailed specs leaks of the Galaxy S25 lineup. Though the cameras and battery capacity amidst other things remain the same the new chipset is something to get excited about. The Snapdragon 8 Elite will be powering all three phones and will reportedly provide stellar performance.
Samsung’s fourth flagship — the Galaxy S25 Slim — is said to be coming out later this year. Galaxy S25 Slim leaks show that the phone looks very much like the standard S25 model. Its biggest selling point, as the name suggests, will be its thickness. Reports have also said that the S25 Slim will feature an “Ultra camera” which I think probably just means that it will use the same sensors as the S25 Ultra.
If you’re confused after seeing the leaked images above and wondering why there’s no blue color for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, you’re not alone. There is in fact a Galaxy S25 Ultra blue shade that is shown here but it looks quite gray unlike the navy shade seen on the S25 and S25 Plus. If you want an S25 Ultra that pops you’ll likely have to get an online-exclusive color variant though I’m quite partial to the black option myself.
The Galaxy S25 phones will mostly market AI as their biggest selling point just like the iPhone 16 last year. But even if you aren’t excited for that, the specs alone will still make the S25 series some of the best phones worth buying in 2025.
