Thanks OnePlus, now all 2024 foldables, including the Galaxy Z Fold 6, will have this problem

‘Can we overprice this thing even more somehow?’

foldable phones

or it’s not yet “back” for you?

exactly

OnePlus Open

OnePlus Open

A quick note: fold-capable phones are complex creatures and as such, they rarely have a space to fit too much. That’s why compromises have to be made in some areas.

OnePlus Open

challenging

foldable phones

OnePlus Open

OnePlus Open

‘Where’s Honor and its Honor Magic V2 ?’ Jeez, relax, we can’t fold everything into one single article!

The demoralizing morals of the story (ending on a high note)

OnePlus Open

on its foldable debut

The setup on the currentshines with the 48MP main camera sensor with a large 1/1.43" Sony LYT-T808 stacked sensor. Long story short, this is how the sensor can capture more light (good for photography) and deliver a much better overall picture. It’s so good it rivals phones with huge (for mobile tech) 1-inch camera sensors despite being smaller.The telephoto camera on the Open is a 64MP one with native 3x optical zoom that sensor-crops to 6x and looks amazing. The telephoto is also capable of zooming up to 120x (digitally), which accounts for more than one plus for theSo, if thecan do such a stellar job, why can’t Samsung or Google, for crying out loud, do it as well? One is in the folding game for five years straight now, the other has all the money in the world.It’s funny when you think of how one “lesser” brand is able to outdo the giants. Fair enough – Samsung and Google simply may have lost their mojo. They could actually be unable to put a top-notch camera setup in their foldables.Or – that’s a bit demoralizing, actually – they can, but concisely decide not to.That’s why the OnePlus Open’s achievements in camera are essential, even if mobile photography is not essential for you. The fact that they can do it, means the rest will no longer have any excuses left and, instead, will get on with cutting-edge innovation as they should.The time of the 10MP telephoto shooters or main camera sensors from 2022 is over.The foldable game is changed. It’s not solely about the hinge anymore.In a broader perspective, it’s not about “folding” as a phenomenon anymore. It’s about being a great phone in the first place. And for many, “the best phone” often means “having the best camera”.Gee, thanks, OnePlus!