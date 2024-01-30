Xiaomi Mix Fold 4: The Galaxy Z Fold 6’s competitor might bring this to the table
Despite the fact that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is still hotter than a stolen tamale, the rumor mill is already buzzing with cries and whispers about the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6.
We’ve commented how this time around, Samsung is expected to manufacture a cheaper Galaxy Z foldable, caving into the pressure of Chinese competition like Oppo, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Huawei, and Honor and their foldable phones that bring thinner, more compact designs and better specs.
The last time we paid attention to the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 – successor to three successful book-style foldables – wasn’t even Halloween 2023. Then, the rumor plant claimed this upcoming foldable could potentially be the first ever Mix Fold phone with a global variant.
The same October 2023 report had it that, among other leaked model numbers and serials, there was a mysterious 2405 number. If we assume that 24 stands for Anno Domini 2024 and 05 translates as May, this could mean a potential May 2024 premiere for the Mix Fold 4 is in the works.
What’s more, there are scarce technical specs rumored here – it’s said that the Mix Fold 4 will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and is expected to ship with HyperOS. Also, two-way satellite connectivity support is expected.
Speaking of satellite connectivity, the other upcoming foldable device from Xiaomi – the clamshell Mi Mix Flip – might also support it, as numerous reports suggest so. The precise release date for the Galaxy Z Flip competitor remains uncertain as well for the moment.
So, let’s take a deeper dive into what exactly the Xiaomi competition is working on in 2024.
The Xiaomi Mix Fold 4
Now, there are more leaks about the fourth foldable iteration from Xiaomi (via Gizmochina). The brand-new rumor pack has it that a potential May 2024 announcement is indeed probable, but there are claims that the device could see its unveiling later – somewhere in the second half of 2024.
