Check out the the latest Poly headsets!

Xiaomi Mix Fold 4: The Galaxy Z Fold 6’s competitor might bring this to the table

Xiaomi
Xiaomi Mix Fold 4: The Galaxy Z Fold 6’s competitor might bring this to the table
Despite the fact that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is still hotter than a stolen tamale, the rumor mill is already buzzing with cries and whispers about the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6.

We’ve commented how this time around, Samsung is expected to manufacture a cheaper Galaxy Z foldable, caving into the pressure of Chinese competition like Oppo, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Huawei, and Honor and their foldable phones that bring thinner, more compact designs and better specs.

So, let’s take a deeper dive into what exactly the Xiaomi competition is working on in 2024.

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 4


The last time we paid attention to the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 – successor to three successful book-style foldables – wasn’t even Halloween 2023. Then, the rumor plant claimed this upcoming foldable could potentially be the first ever Mix Fold phone with a global variant.

The same October 2023 report had it that, among other leaked model numbers and serials, there was a mysterious 2405 number. If we assume that 24 stands for Anno Domini 2024 and 05 translates as May, this could mean a potential May 2024 premiere for the Mix Fold 4 is in the works.

Now, there are more leaks about the fourth foldable iteration from Xiaomi (via Gizmochina). The brand-new rumor pack has it that a potential May 2024 announcement is indeed probable, but there are claims that the device could see its unveiling later – somewhere in the second half of 2024.

What’s more, there are scarce technical specs rumored here – it’s said that the Mix Fold 4 will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and is expected to ship with HyperOS. Also, two-way satellite connectivity support is expected.

Speaking of satellite connectivity, the other upcoming foldable device from Xiaomi – the clamshell Mi Mix Flip – might also support it, as numerous reports suggest so. The precise release date for the Galaxy Z Flip competitor remains uncertain as well for the moment.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apps like Zelle, Venmo and others are being used to drain smartphone users' bank accounts
Apps like Zelle, Venmo and others are being used to drain smartphone users' bank accounts
Walmart is now offering the impressive Garmin Forerunner 945 at half its price
Walmart is now offering the impressive Garmin Forerunner 945 at half its price
That’s not very bright: here’s how Samsung messed up big time with the Galaxy S24 Ultra display
That’s not very bright: here’s how Samsung messed up big time with the Galaxy S24 Ultra display
Score a Lenovo P11 tablet as a freebie by getting the awesome Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) through this deal
Score a Lenovo P11 tablet as a freebie by getting the awesome Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) through this deal
You can buy the Fossil Gen 6 for pennies on the dollar if you are quick enough
You can buy the Fossil Gen 6 for pennies on the dollar if you are quick enough
Not a single Galaxy S model has bested the Galaxy S10 in this area. Can the Galaxy S24 be the one to break the jinx?
Not a single Galaxy S model has bested the Galaxy S10 in this area. Can the Galaxy S24 be the one to break the jinx?

Latest News

Apple Card now with a higher savings interest rate: here’s how to turn $1000 into $1045 for just a year!
Apple Card now with a higher savings interest rate: here’s how to turn $1000 into $1045 for just a year!
Grab a pair of Beats Studio3 for a whopping 52% off their price and boost your street cred on the cheap
Grab a pair of Beats Studio3 for a whopping 52% off their price and boost your street cred on the cheap
Samsung steps towards cheaper foldable phones starting with the Z Fold 6
Samsung steps towards cheaper foldable phones starting with the Z Fold 6
The groundbreaking JBL Tour Pro 2 buds with a smart charging case are on sale at a rare discount
The groundbreaking JBL Tour Pro 2 buds with a smart charging case are on sale at a rare discount
Nothing to launch two more products: neckband headphones and a power bank
Nothing to launch two more products: neckband headphones and a power bank
Instagram starts testing more private profile spaces called “flipside”
Instagram starts testing more private profile spaces called “flipside”
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless