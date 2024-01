Xiaomi Mix Fold 4: The Galaxy Z Fold 6’s competitor might bring this to the table

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 4

Despite the fact that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is still hotter than a stolen tamale, the rumor mill is already buzzing with cries and whispers about the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 We’ve commented how this time around, Samsung is expected to manufacture a cheaper Galaxy Z foldable , caving into the pressure of Chinese competition like Oppo, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Huawei, and Honor and their foldable phones that bring thinner, more compact designs and better specs.So, let’s take a deeper dive into what exactly the Xiaomi competition is working on in 2024.The last time we paid attention to the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 – successor to three successful book-style foldables – wasn’t even Halloween 2023. Then, the rumor plant claimed this upcoming foldable could potentially be the first ever Mix Fold phone with a global variant The same October 2023 report had it that, among other leaked model numbers and serials, there was a mysterious 2405 number. If we assume that 24 stands for Anno Domini 2024 and 05 translates as May, this could mean a potential May 2024 premiere for the Mix Fold 4 is in the works.Now, there are more leaks about the fourth foldable iteration from Xiaomi (via Gizmochina ). The brand-new rumor pack has it that a potential May 2024 announcement is indeed probable, but there are claims that the device could see its unveiling later – somewhere in the second half of 2024.What’s more, there are scarce technical specs rumored here – it’s said that the Mix Fold 4 will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and is expected to ship with HyperOS. Also, two-way satellite connectivity support is expected.Speaking of satellite connectivity, the other upcoming foldable device from Xiaomi – the clamshell Mi Mix Flip – might also support it, as numerous reports suggest so. The precise release date for the Galaxy Z Flip competitor remains uncertain as well for the moment.