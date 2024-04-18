Up Next:
Apple's AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are discounted on Amazon, offering Spatial Audio and top-tier ANC for less
The AirPods Pro 2 are the best earbuds an Apple user can buy, and now, these fellas are more affordable on Amazon. Currently, the retailer sells the model with USB-C at a sweet $60 discount, shaving 24% off its price.
Granted, the earphones were discounted by $69 (28%) around the end of March, so this is not the best deal we've seen on these high-end earbuds. That being said, Apple's products rarely receive significant discounts and usually have huge price tags, so any opportunity to save on an Apple device is appreciated. Furthermore, the AirPods Pro 2 are worth every single penny spent, despite being released in 2022.
The earbuds deliver amazing sound and support Apple's Spatial Audio, enhancing your listening experience even further by making the audio feel three-dimensional. On top of that, you can easily tailor the sound of your AirPods to your liking via the EQ functionality in the Apple Music app.
Being among the best earbuds on the market, the AirPods Pro 2 also come with top-tier ANC that can mute a large portion of the outside world. Additionally, the earbuds have good battery life, offering up to 6 hours of listening time on a single charge without Spatial Audio and up to 5.5 hours with it enabled. Add the case, and their total playback goes up to 30 hours.
Packing great sound, top-tier ANC, and good battery life, Apple's AirPods Pro 2 are indeed the earbuds every Apple user should have. Furthermore, they are now even more tempting at their current price. So, tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and snag a pair for less now!
