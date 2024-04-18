Great Motorola Edge deal on Amazon!

The much-liked Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are now more affordable at Best Buy, possibly for a short while
Want to experience the most of the Galaxy audio universe? In that case, you should probably skip the Galaxy Buds 2 and go all the way up for the Pro model. Being a Pro usually comes at a price, but not so much right now. How so? Best Buy offers the fantastic Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at $60 less than usual.

Get the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and save at Best Buy

You can now save $60 on the US version of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. These buddies remain one of the best high-end wireless earbuds on the market, thanks to their comfy design, fantastic ANC with Ambient Mode, and top-notch sound quality. And now that they're $60 cheaper on Best Buy, they give you even more value for your money.
$60 off (26%)
$169 99
$229 99
Buy at BestBuy

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (White): save 26% at Amazon

If you prefer to do your tech shopping straight from Amazon, you'd be pleased to know that the models in White and Bora Purple are available at $60 off here, too. The US version of these earbuds comes with a one-year worry-free warranty. The Buds 2 Pro have great ANC and offer top-notch audio. They can keep your jams going strong for up to 18 hours with the charging case and ANC on.
$60 off (26%)
Buy at Amazon


While not the lowest price ever, this $60 price cut is still appreciated. To our knowledge, the US model of these high-end wirelesss earbuds has been available for less than $160 during the Black Friday shopping spree. In other words, Best Buy’s current deal for these puppies lands them at their second-best price.

Mind you, it’s not just Best Buy competing for your attention with this fantastic deal. As it turns out, the AirPods Pro 2 rivals are available at the same price on Amazon as well. If you prefer it as your trusted retailer, scoop up the earbuds from there and score $60 in savings.

Until the Buds 3 Pro hit the marker, these buddies will remain the best Samsung earbuds you can buy. They’re exceptionally comfortable, have high-end ANC technology with Ambient Sound mode, and don’t cut corners in the audio department. What more could you ask for?

You get a slightly bassy sound out of the box, something also observed in the regular Galaxy Buds 2. However, the lower frequencies don’t overpower the rest of the package, so most users should be happy with the enhanced bass. And if you don’t like bass that much, simply poke around the EQ settings in the Galaxy Wearable app.

To complete the package, you get a decent battery life of up to five hours with ANC or eight hours without noise cancellation. With their charging case, these buddies give you no more than 18 hours with ANC and 29 hours of total playtime with the feature turned off.

Recommended Stories
Granted, they’re not as premium as Sony’s latest WF-1000XM5 but are a perfectly sensible option if you want something more high-end than the regular Galaxy Buds 2. Plus, Best Buy and Amazon now sell them at more tempting prices.
