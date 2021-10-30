Exclusive Pixel 6 5G series feature on Gboard app corrects grammar mistakes in real time

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

According to Android Central , a new feature found in Google's Gboard virtual keyboard app is available only on the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro . This feature detects grammatical errors as you type and corrects them in real-time. The feature kicks in after three words are typed and will work even if a sentence being typed is an incomplete one.

Exclusive to the new Pixel 6 handsets, Gboard will correct grammatical mistakes as they occur in real-time







Errors are highlighted on the screen with replacement suggestions listed on the top of the keyboard. Right now the feature supports only English but there are plans to add support for additional languages. To prevent the feature from being a memory hog, it takes up only 20MB of storage while processing 60 input characters in 22ms. Instead of taking place in the cloud, the feature runs locally on your Pixel 6 series model.





Google hasn't said whether this feature will eventually be made available to other Android phones. Google also introduced Assistant voice typing on Gboard for the Pixel 6 series. This is more than the typical hands-free dictation available today with the Gboard app. Assistant voice typing starts by saying, "Hey Google, type."





Certain commands will remove the last sentence ("Clear"), and the entire text field can be cleared by saying "Clear all." You can erase the last word by saying "delete." You can erase a specific word by saying "Undo [specific word]." In the worst-case scenario, spelling out a word will allow Assistant to type out a word with the correct spelling. Emoji can be added by saying the name of the emoji followed by the word "emoji." For example, you can ask for the LOL emoji, heart eyes emoji, thank you emoji, and more.





When composing an email you can say, "Set recipient," "Add [contact] to Cc," and "Set subject." And when ready to send the message, simply say "Send."

Some users have Assistant voice typing grayed out on their phone; here's a workaround from Google







Some Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users have been unable to use these alternative methods to type with because the feature has been grayed out on their phones. On Reddit , a Pixel 6 Pro owner wrote, "I just got my Pixel 6 Pro, and I'm having an issue where the option to enable assistant voice typing in Gboard is grayed out. I can't enable it. Google Assistant is enabled and works fine, so I know that's not causing the issue. I've installed all the latest app and Android updates but the option is still grayed out. I tried chatting with Pixel Support but they haven't been much help. Did anyone else have this issue with their new phone?"





As it turns out, the answer to that question is "Yes." Another Reddit subscriber says, "Same issue happening here! Hopefully we can get a fix soon. I've heard that for some people it was activated overnight." Another post on Reddit reveals a workaround that supposedly came from Google Support:





First, using the app store, update all pre-installed apps.

Go to Settings > System > Languages & input > Languages and remove any language except English (United States).

Go into Google Voice Typing setting and change that setting to English (US) only.





Follow these steps and Assistant voice typing should no longer be grayed out. If not, restart the phone and check it out again.







The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro were released this past Thursday and inventory for the latter model is running low at the Google Store. Your best bet to find the model you want is to check out your carrier's inventory. Companies like Verizon , T-Mobile, and AT&T are offering both models as are other wireless providers such as Google Fi, and Visible. Retailers like Amazon and Best Buy might also have the model you want in the color and configuration that you seek.