Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Unlimited plan: talk, text and data at $25 mo

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Unlimited plan: talk, text and data at $25 mo

 View
Android Software updates Google 5G

Exclusive Pixel 6 5G series feature on Gboard app corrects grammar mistakes in real time

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Exclusive Pixel 6 5G series feature on Gboard app corrects grammar mistakes in real time
According to Android Central, a new feature found in Google's Gboard virtual keyboard app is available only on the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. This feature detects grammatical errors as you type and corrects them in real-time. The feature kicks in after three words are typed and will work even if a sentence being typed is an incomplete one.

Exclusive to the new Pixel 6 handsets, Gboard will correct grammatical mistakes as they occur in real-time


Errors are highlighted on the screen with replacement suggestions listed on the top of the keyboard. Right now the feature supports only English but there are plans to add support for additional languages. To prevent the feature from being a memory hog, it takes up only 20MB of storage while processing 60 input characters in 22ms. Instead of taking place in the cloud, the feature runs locally on your Pixel 6 series model.

Google hasn't said whether this feature will eventually be made available to other Android phones. Google also introduced Assistant voice typing on Gboard for the Pixel 6 series. This is more than the typical hands-free dictation available today with the Gboard app. Assistant voice typing starts by saying, "Hey Google, type."

Certain commands will remove the last sentence ("Clear"), and the entire text field can be cleared by saying "Clear all." You can erase the last word by saying "delete." You can erase a  specific word by saying "Undo [specific word]." In the worst-case scenario, spelling out a word will allow Assistant to type out a word with the correct spelling. Emoji can be added by saying the name of the emoji followed by the word "emoji." For example, you can ask for the LOL emoji, heart eyes emoji, thank you emoji, and more.

When composing an email you can say, "Set recipient," "Add [contact] to Cc," and "Set subject." And when ready to send the message, simply say "Send."

Some users have Assistant voice typing grayed out on their phone; here's a workaround from Google


Some Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users have been unable to use these alternative methods to type with because the feature has been grayed out on their phones. On Reddit, a Pixel 6 Pro owner wrote, "I just got my Pixel 6 Pro, and I'm having an issue where the option to enable assistant voice typing in Gboard is grayed out. I can't enable it. Google Assistant is enabled and works fine, so I know that's not causing the issue. I've installed all the latest app and Android updates but the option is still grayed out. I tried chatting with Pixel Support but they haven't been much help. Did anyone else have this issue with their new phone?"

Order the Pixel 6 or the Pixel 6 Pro

Google Pixel 6

Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 6 Pro

Buy at Amazon

As it turns out, the answer to that question is "Yes." Another Reddit subscriber says, "Same issue happening here! Hopefully we can get a fix soon. I've heard that for some people it was activated overnight." Another post on Reddit reveals a workaround that supposedly came from Google Support:

First, using the app store, update all pre-installed apps.
Go to Settings > System > Languages & input > Languages and remove any language except English (United States).
Go into Google Voice Typing setting and change that setting to English (US) only.

Follow these steps and Assistant voice typing should no longer be grayed out. If not, restart the phone and check it out again.

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro were released this past Thursday and inventory for the latter model is running low at the Google Store. Your best bet to find the model you want is to check out your carrier's inventory. Companies like Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T are offering both models as are other wireless providers such as Google Fi, and Visible. Retailers like Amazon and Best Buy might also have the model you want in the color and configuration that you seek.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Google Pixel 6 specs
Google Pixel 6 specs
User reviews
10.0
$599 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.4 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 90Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4614 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Review
9.0
$899 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon $1200 eBay
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 3120 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 11.1 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5003 mAh
  • OS Android 12

Latest News

Xiaomi introduces the Redmi Note 11 series: best value for money
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Xiaomi introduces the Redmi Note 11 series: best value for money
Waze CEO admits that its algorithm is sending users awry
by Alan Friedman,  0
Waze CEO admits that its algorithm is sending users awry
Google's new promo video for the 5G Pixel 6 is perfect for Halloween
by Alan Friedman,  0
Google's new promo video for the 5G Pixel 6 is perfect for Halloween
Samsung's beautiful Galaxy Watch 4 Classic drops well below $300 with 1-year warranty
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Samsung's beautiful Galaxy Watch 4 Classic drops well below $300 with 1-year warranty
-$80
Facebook to use a bookkeeping illusion to improve the optics of its ad business
by Alan Friedman,  0
Facebook to use a bookkeeping illusion to improve the optics of its ad business
Ivacy VPN: get security, speed, and 2 TB of cloud storage for just $1 per month!
by Ivacy,  0
Ivacy VPN: get security, speed, and 2 TB of cloud storage for just $1 per month!
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless