A Samsung ad hints that we may soon receive Google Assistant on the Galaxy Watch 4
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 is undoubtedly one of the best wearables currently on the market. Yet, the smartwatch, for many users, has a noticeable drawback: it still doesn't support Google Assistant. This is odd, given that the Galaxy Watch 4's OS was created in partnership with Google and Samsung, and it combines the best of Tizen and Android Wear. But this may soon change!
As Reddit user "henrykmathews" first posted (via 9to5Google), Samsung has released a 15-second ad on its Spain-based YouTube channel. The advertisement shows a user who tells Google Assistant, not Bixby, to "play music on YouTube Music" via his Galaxy Watch 4.
As we previously reported, rumors about a Verizon update coming to the Galaxy Watch 4 hinted that the users of this watch could finally receive the long-awaited Google Assistant. The carrier also posted images on its website suggesting that users will be able to activate Google's voice assistant by saying only "Hey Google" to their smartwatch.
But despite that, Google continues to claim that an update that adds Google Assistant to the Galaxy Watch 4 isn't coming soon. In a statement, Google said, "To confirm, Assistant is not rolling out to Galaxy Watch 4 and we don't have an update on timing."
The interesting part is that, although first noticed on Samsung's Spanish channel, the company has released the ad in other countries as well. This could show that the tech giant was getting ready to release Google Assistant to Galaxy Watch 4 users worldwide and that this could happen sooner than expected, despite Google's denial.
It's unclear why Google hasn't yet made its voice assistant available on Samsung's latest smartwatch series. The newly found ad and the fact that even Verizon has posted images showing how to enable “Hey, Google” on your watch could mean that we are very close to receiving the long-awaited Google Assistant on the Galaxy Watch 4. The companies may have truly meant to roll out such an update, but for unexplained reasons, Google could have decided to postpone the release.
The good news is that the Galaxy Watch 4 still does support Samsung’s own Bixby, and it has been upgraded significantly, making it one of the most useful iterations of Sammy’s voice assistant to date.
