 No Google Assistant for Galaxy Watch 4 for now - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
New
Learn about PhoneArena's new brand identity

No Google Assistant for Galaxy Watch 4 for now

Samsung Wearables Wear
Anam Hamid
1
New Galaxy Watch update finally brings Google Assistant
Update: Well, it looks like it could be a while before Google Assistant comes to the Galaxy Watch 4 as Google has given the following statement to The Verge:


To confirm, Assistant is not rolling out to Galaxy Watch 4 and we don’t have an update on timing.

The original story continues below.
###

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 range ticks most of the boxes when it comes to the best smartwatches of 2022, and now, it's about to become a lot more appealing, as there are signs that the wearable is finally going to get Google Assistant.

The Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic arrived in August of 2021 with impressive design, a fast chip, and numerous health-tracking features, and they were also the first to feature Google and Samsung's Wear OS platform. 

Thanks to the new jointly-developed OS, the Watch 4 comes with Google’s Play Store - which means you have access to more apps than before - as well as Google Maps. At launch, Bixby was the only option for a smart assistant, though Samsung had promised it would bring Google Assistant at some point, and now, that time has apparently come.

Droid Life reports that the changelog for the latest Verizon update for the Galaxy Watch 4 series says that if you have Google Assistant downloaded on your wearable, it will appear in the settings menu below Google Accounts.

The accompanying image shows that you will be able to summon Google Assistant when you say Hey Google into the watch. 

It doesn't seem that anyone has actually been able to download Google Assistant and when Samsung sent out an update earlier this month, it made no mention of Google Assistant, so Verizon may have acted prematurely, but either way, this is a promising sign.

Google and Samsung had earlier revealed a new interface for Google Assistant and also said that the assistant on the Galaxy Watch 4 would provide faster responses.

Hopefully, it won't be long until Google Assistant actually makes it to the Galaxy Watch 4. With the Google Pixel Watch right around the corner, Samsung would be wise to polish up the watch experience, or it might lose some potential consumers to a watch that is expected to feature the next-gen Assistant, 32GB of storage, and a minimalist design.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Upgrade to Apple Pay tightens fraud prevention features
Upgrade to Apple Pay tightens fraud prevention features
'Very strong' Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 launch and price cuts might be in the pipeline
'Very strong' Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 launch and price cuts might be in the pipeline
Soon, you might not need to remember passwords to access apps and websites
Soon, you might not need to remember passwords to access apps and websites
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 will reportedly have an LG battery
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 will reportedly have an LG battery
Android 13 may reduce flagrant app killing tremendously
Android 13 may reduce flagrant app killing tremendously
Netflix may abandon its “no ads” policy in a push for cheaper subscription plans
Netflix may abandon its “no ads” policy in a push for cheaper subscription plans

Popular stories

Blind camera comparison results: Apple takes the cake
Blind camera comparison results: Apple takes the cake
Even more iPhone 14 schematics leak, showing the differences between the four models
Even more iPhone 14 schematics leak, showing the differences between the four models
New evidence strongly suggests Google's Pixel Watch with Wear OS 3.1 is nigh
New evidence strongly suggests Google's Pixel Watch with Wear OS 3.1 is nigh
One of Motorola's best 5G phones is finally getting Android 12
One of Motorola's best 5G phones is finally getting Android 12
Four-year-old accidentally places $100 Uber Eats order and leaves nice tip
Four-year-old accidentally places $100 Uber Eats order and leaves nice tip
Government issues warning against unblockable phishing attacks on T-Mobile customers
Government issues warning against unblockable phishing attacks on T-Mobile customers
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless