No Google Assistant for Galaxy Watch 4 for now

Update: Well, it looks like it could be a while before Google Assistant comes to the Galaxy Watch 4 as Google has given the following statement to The Verge













The original story continues below.

The Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic arrived in August of 2021 with impressive design, a fast chip, and numerous health-tracking features, and they were also the first to feature Google and Samsung's Wear OS platform.





Thanks to the new jointly-developed OS, the Watch 4 comes with Google’s Play Store - which means you have access to more apps than before - as well as Google Maps. At launch, Bixby was the only option for a smart assistant, though Samsung had promised it would bring Google Assistant at some point, and now, that time has apparently come.









The accompanying image shows that you will be able to summon Google Assistant when you say Hey Google into the watch.





It doesn't seem that anyone has actually been able to download Google Assistant and when Samsung sent out an update earlier this month, it made no mention of Google Assistant, so Verizon may have acted prematurely, but either way, this is a promising sign.





Google and Samsung had earlier revealed a new interface for Google Assistant and also said that the assistant on the Galaxy Watch 4 would provide faster responses.



