No Google Assistant for Galaxy Watch 4 for now
Update: Well, it looks like it could be a while before Google Assistant comes to the Galaxy Watch 4 as Google has given the following statement to The Verge:
To confirm, Assistant is not rolling out to Galaxy Watch 4 and we don’t have an update on timing.
The original story continues below.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 range ticks most of the boxes when it comes to the best smartwatches of 2022, and now, it's about to become a lot more appealing, as there are signs that the wearable is finally going to get Google Assistant.
The Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic arrived in August of 2021 with impressive design, a fast chip, and numerous health-tracking features, and they were also the first to feature Google and Samsung's Wear OS platform.
Thanks to the new jointly-developed OS, the Watch 4 comes with Google’s Play Store - which means you have access to more apps than before - as well as Google Maps. At launch, Bixby was the only option for a smart assistant, though Samsung had promised it would bring Google Assistant at some point, and now, that time has apparently come.
Droid Life reports that the changelog for the latest Verizon update for the Galaxy Watch 4 series says that if you have Google Assistant downloaded on your wearable, it will appear in the settings menu below Google Accounts.
The accompanying image shows that you will be able to summon Google Assistant when you say Hey Google into the watch.
Verizon's site indicates Samsung is finally ready to roll out Google Assistant to the Galaxy Watch 4
It doesn't seem that anyone has actually been able to download Google Assistant and when Samsung sent out an update earlier this month, it made no mention of Google Assistant, so Verizon may have acted prematurely, but either way, this is a promising sign.
Google and Samsung had earlier revealed a new interface for Google Assistant and also said that the assistant on the Galaxy Watch 4 would provide faster responses.
Hopefully, it won't be long until Google Assistant actually makes it to the Galaxy Watch 4. With the Google Pixel Watch right around the corner, Samsung would be wise to polish up the watch experience, or it might lose some potential consumers to a watch that is expected to feature the next-gen Assistant, 32GB of storage, and a minimalist design.
