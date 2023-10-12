You can now troubleshoot battery and network issues on the Google Pixel 8 series via a new app





The Pixel Troubleshooting app functions as a system app. This means that it does not work as a standalone app, but instead, its tools can found within the settings of the phone. It is designed to provide intelligent diagnostics and troubleshooting for common issues like battery draining too quickly or connectivity problems, and then either suggests resolutions in easy steps or enables users to share diagnostic data with Pixel Care support agents.









The Battery Diagnostics section of the app gives you multiple options that might best describe your battery issues. It then lets you run diagnostic tests depending on your issue and presents support information on how to fix it. For example, if you are experiencing battery drain, you can run a test to check for apps that are using too much battery. The app will also provide you with tips on how to improve your battery life.









The network troubleshooter section of the app gives you tips to improve connectivity and contact Pixel support. For example, if you are having problems connecting to Wi-Fi, the app can help you troubleshoot the issue.









To use the diagnostic tools, open the Settings menu and either go to Battery > "Battery diagnostics" for the battery portion or "Network and Internet" for the network troubleshooter. Both options will run a scan and identify any potential problems. Finally, if it finds any problems, it will provide you with recommendations for how to fix them.





The Pixel Troubleshooting app is a tardy addition to the Pixel lineup, but a gladly received one when you consider that Apple has had a similar tool for some time now. Hopefully, this tool doesn't remain a Pixel 8 series exclusive and eventually trickles down to older models as well.