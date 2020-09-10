Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View
Motorola Android 5G

Where to buy the Motorola Razr 5G?

Peter Kostadinov
by Peter Kostadinov
Sep 10, 2020, 7:15 AM
Where to buy the Motorola Razr 5G?
Motorola sparked tons of nostalgia late last year when it unveiled a foldable re-imagining of its iconic Razr phone from nearly two decades ago. The all-new Moto Razr was a pretty intriguing undertaking, but it was mostly a proof of concept and a way for Motorola to test the waters and probe the public's interest in such a device. The feedback must have been overly positive as Motorola today released a new Moto Razr, but now with 5G support. 

Motorola Razr 5G: The price of the fold

Motorola's new darling comes with a redesigned external Quick View display that allows you to watch YouTube videos. Curious and quirky, just like the Razr itself! The phone also comes in three colors, has a redesigned hinge, as well as a scratch-protective coating on the display. All of that is powered by the rather capable Snapdragon 765G chipset, some 8GB of RAM, a 2,800mAh battery, and finally, 5G support. 

But where to buy the Moto Razr 5G? Needless to say, a well-organized supply chain will be needed if Motorola wants to make the Razr a household name, but it has already done it in the past, so there's a high chance that they would do it again. Here's where you can buy the Moto Razr 5G once it becomes officially available.

Of course, you can buy the Moto Razr 5G on Motorola.com. This is Motorola's official channel and is the quickest way to get up to speed on any deals and promotions that Motorola might have. At the moment, preorders haven't kicked in yet, but you can click the widget below to register your interest.

The new Razr will probably be available on Verizon, too, seeing that its predecessor was exclusively on Big Red. As soon as it arrives on the carrier, we will make sure to update this article.



FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The new Motorola Razr 5G is official: updated design & better battery for $1399
Popular stories
Our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 video review is out
Popular stories
Samsung jumps the gun, showcasing the official Galaxy S20 FE 5G design
Popular stories
Leaked iPhone 12 5G promo email hints at late October launch

Popular stories

Popular stories
Verizon vs AT&T vs T-Mobile vs Sprint: new 5G and 4G LTE speed tests yield two big winners
Popular stories
The Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T networks and 5G speeds get tested like the carriers refuse to
Popular stories
The Apple Watch 6 and iPad Air 4 (but not iPhone 12 5G) announcement event is official
Popular stories
T-Mobile's Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G to get the Android 11 update first, as Samsung releases One UI 3 beta
Popular stories
Three of Apple's four iPhone 12 models could make a major 5G compromise
Popular stories
Carrier document reveals Pixel 5 launch date

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless