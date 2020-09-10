Where to buy the Motorola Razr 5G?





Motorola Razr 5G: The price of the fold



Motorola's new darling comes with a redesigned external Quick View display that allows you to watch YouTube videos. Curious and quirky, just like the Razr itself! The phone also comes in three colors, has a redesigned hinge, as well as a scratch-protective coating on the display. All of that is powered by the rather capable Snapdragon 765G chipset, some 8GB of RAM, a 2,800mAh battery, and finally, 5G support.

But where to buy the Moto Razr 5G? Needless to say, a well-organized supply chain will be needed if Motorola wants to make the Razr a household name, but it has already done it in the past, so there's a high chance that they would do it again. Here's where you can buy the Moto Razr 5G once it becomes officially available.





Of course, you can buy the Moto Razr 5G on Motorola.com. This is Motorola's official channel and is the quickest way to get up to speed on any deals and promotions that Motorola might have. At the moment, preorders haven't kicked in yet, but you can click the widget below to register your interest.





The new Razr will probably be available on Verizon, too, seeing that its predecessor was exclusively on Big Red. As soon as it arrives on the carrier, we will make sure to update this article.









