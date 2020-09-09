Motorola Razr 5G: The price of the fold

$399

Finally, there’s an option inside Motorola’s own ecosystem of phones. It’s the company’s take on affordable 5G phones, and while the Motorola Edge costs a hefty, the phone delivers on many fronts. For starters, it has one of the most extreme screen-to-body ratios out there (95.91 %.) The 6.7-inch OLED display slopes sharply on both sides, enhancing the aesthetics of the phone.The hardware inside the phone is comparable to all the aforementioned 765G phones, Motorola Razr 5G included. The amount of RAM is slightly smaller at 6GB, still more than enough for pretty much anything. There’s a big 4,500mAh battery, an ample camera system with a telephoto shooter, and a 3.5mm audio jack for all of you audiophiles out there.

Conclusion

To be honest, the above comparisons aren’t exactly fair. Motorola Razr 5G delivers something unique - the foldable experience. What if the hardware is mid-range or the price is too high? People will buy the Razr 5G for its flexible nature and that glimpse into the future it offers. The thing that’s a bit disappointing, though, is that second-generation foldable phones are still too conservative in any meaningful way. The flexible screen technology is still rather new and fairly expensive, so manufacturers kinda play it safe. There are just a handful of foldable models out there, and nothing really crazy yet. We want two-folds, rollables, crazy-looking origami phones that don’t cost a small fortune. I guess we’ll have to wait a bit longer.