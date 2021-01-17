WhatsApp delays the implementation of its new terms and privacy policy

For the first time in many years, it looks like Facebook is taken into consideration users' feedback. After informing its 2 billion users that WhatsApp is going to update its terms and privacy policy, forcing them to share data with Facebook
and third-party associated companies, the social giant has taken a step back.
Facebook is now giving WhatsApp users three extra months to decide whether or not they agree with the new terms and privacy policy, the company announced
this week. Along with the new deadline, WhatsApp clarified some of the misinformation running around after its initial announcement.
...the update includes new options people will have to message a business on WhatsApp, and provides further transparency about how we collect and use data. While not everyone shops with a business on WhatsApp today, we think that more people will choose to do so in the future and it’s important people are aware of these services. This update does not expand our ability to share data with Facebook.
Also, Facebook
announced that it will do a lot more to clear up the misinformation around how privacy and security work on WhatsApp in the coming weeks. That being said, Facebook will no longer suspend or delete WhatsApp accounts that don't agree with the new terms and privacy policy on February 8. Instead, Facebook will “go to people gradually to review the policy at their own pace before new business options are available on May 15
.”
