WhatsApp forces users to share their data with Facebook and associated companies
As part of the Facebook Companies, WhatsApp receives information from, and shares information with, the other Facebook Companies. We may use the information we receive from them, and they may use the information we share with them, to help operate, provide, improve, understand, customize, support, and market our Services and their offerings, including the Facebook Company Products.
Those who agree with the new terms included in the privacy policy will also agree with their data being shared with companies like Facebook Payments, Onavo, and CrowdTangle. As far as the data that you'll be sharing with these companies, here they are: Profile name, Profile picture, IP address, Phone number and contacts list, App logs, and Status messages.
For some users, this might not seem such an important change, but when it comes to privacy, this is probably the end of an era for WhatsApp. After the company was bought by Facebook seven years ago, WhatsApp promised it will not collect nor store any users' data.
Although four years ago WhatsApp eventually started sharing some data with Facebook, users had the option to not allow that. Unfortunately, Facebook made it mandatory this year, so if you want to continue to use WhatsApp, you'll have to agree with the updated privacy policy and allow your data to be shared with Facebook and associated companies.
