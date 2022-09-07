 Vote now: What's your favorite new Apple product? - PhoneArena
Vote now: What's your favorite new Apple product?

Vote now: What's your favorite new Apple product?
The official iPhone 14 announcement is now...well, absolutely official, along with all the new products Apple has brought to the table. We've got, of course, the new iPhone 14 series, with a new addition to the large-sized affordable smartphone family - the iPhone 14 Plus.

On the other hand, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max got rid of their notches in favor of a pill-shaped punch-hole, and yeah - the software implementation around this new design is pretty cool, we must admit.

On the Apple Watch front the news has been even more exciting - the secret Apple Watch Pro model turned out to be an "Ultra." But no matter how would you call it, it's nice for Apple to finally recognize the need for a more rugged watch with features geared toward the more active types - the adventurers.

Even though this year's event was kind of ridden with ominous near-death experiences testimony, we can't deny all the success stories under Apple Watch's belt. The new safety feature is called CrashDetection and will monitor for high-G impacts in order to call the emergency services in case of a car crash... and save your life. No jokes needed here - the feature is solid.

And let's not forget the new AirPods Pro 2 with even better noise canceling tech onboard and Spatial Audio. So, let's see what's your favorite new Apple product from this technology cornucopia? Vote in our poll and share your thoughts about the Far Out event in the comments below.

