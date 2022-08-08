Vote now: Would you buy an Apple Watch if it supported Android pairing?
In the eve of the next big Galaxy Unpacked event, and the arrival of the Galaxy Watch 5, time to stir the technology pot once more. Android smartwatches have come a long way, and there’s Google Wear OS trying to unify things and offer an ecosystem similar to the one Apple has in place but there are people who still swear by their Apple Watch devices.
So, the question we’re asking today is like a double-sided sword, so to speak. On one hand, many people might want to try the Apple Watch but their Android allegiance is sort of stopping them from doing so.
In any case, the question remains - would you buy an Apple Watch if it supported Android pairing? Or you’re perfectly happy with the huge variety of Android-friendly smartwatches and fitness trackers available. Vote in our poll, and share your thoughts in the comments below.
We understand the appeal, the Apple Watch is different from other wearables, mainly because it offers the said seamless experience in the Apple ecosystem. Yeah, there are lots of different bells and whistles, ringing and whistling inside this lineup of devices but at the end of the day, it’s all down to the user experience.
On the other hand, a big part of the aforementioned user experience is tied to the whole Apple ecosystem, and simply enabling Android pairing probably won’t do the trick. Best case scenario would be a dedicated Android app that would allow some of the best features of the Apple Watch to work with Android phones.
