Vivo X Fold lands as the foldable phone Samsung has to aspire to with the Z Fold 4

Vivo X Fold lands as the foldable phone Samsung has to aspire to with the Z Fold 40
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
For the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung is using UTG sourced from local Korean manufacturers now, though it has had experience with the first iterations of the SCHOTT UTG covers for its early foldables.
SCHOTT claims that its new Xensation α (Alpha) glass "provides significantly improved drop resistance compared to lithium aluminosilicate (LAS) and aluminosilicate (AS) cover glass types" as it is the only mass-produced UTG for foldable phones at the moment which can also be chemically strengthened like Corning's Gorilla Glass editions.
Vivo X Fold display(s)
Both the external 6.5" 120Hz display, and the main 8-incher are covered by this glass, with the difference that the internal one can bend at tiny 2mm radius, allowing Vivo to take a advantage of an ingenious hinge midplate that supports the foldable phone crease to be as flat as possible when the display is unfurled, and drops when you start closing the phone for a tighter fit.
Another of the cover glass virtues has allowed the 8" 2160 x 1916 pixels main display to not only be tucked under a tough yet flexible glass cover, but the screen reflections are also brought down to unheard of 0.91% minimum while the peak brightness level can reach over 1000 nits.
In fact, according to third-party Vivo X Fold display reflection measurements: "The 0.91 percent reflectance is a factor of 5 times lower than most smartphone displays, which have around 4.5 percent reflectance. As a result, ambient light reflections off the screen are then reduced by a factor of 5 compared to most smartphones. This provides a tremendous improvement in display performance in ambient light, including significantly higher color accuracy and image contrast accuracy in ambient light..."
In short, the Vivo X Fold's main display has one of the best outdoor visibility specs on a phone at the moment, and not only a foldable one. To top it all off, the screen is of the LTPO variety that allows it to have a very granular 1Hz-120Hz dynamic refresh rate that Samsung just introduced on the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The display also covers the wide P3 color gamut with perfect individual calibration, as we've come to expect from phones that launch under the OnePlus, Oppo, or Vivo brands.
Vivo X Fold specs and camera
The rest of the Vivo X Fold specs are of no less top-shelf quality, as it comes powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, with a 12GB RAM pack, as well as at least 256GB storage. Where it really beats the Galaxy Z Fold 3 yet again, however, is the camera kit.
Vivo managed to fit a full-fledged flagship camera set on the X Fold - a 50 MP main camera with Samsung's ISOCELL GN5 sensor that is 1/1.57 inches in size, with f/1.75 aperture and optical image stabilization. The ultrawide angle camera sports a 48 MP sensor, f/2.2 aperture, and a 114-degree lens.
As for zooming purposes, Vivo kitted the X Fold with both a 3x telephoto camera for portraits and magnification at a closer distance, as well as with a periscope zoom lens that offer 5x magnification for those faraway spy shots. Compare that to the puny 12MP kit on the Z Fold 3, and hope that the rumors about the Z Fold 4 inheriting some of the Galaxy S22 series camera hardware will turn out true, for Samsung's own sake.
To round up the list of great specs, at least for a foldable phone, Vivo included a 4500mAh battery that is capable of 66W charging speeds with a cable, as well as 50W wireless charging, the fastest in the industry so far.
Vivo X Fold price and release date
The Vivo X Fold will be launched April 22 for the equivalent of $1400 in its homeland, but if it makes a global debut, the price is likely to be 20%-30% higher, if history is any indication. Thus, we can expect a foldable phone whose pricing is on par with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 yet offers way better specs, so Samsung better step up its foldable game when the Z Fold 4 lands later this summer.
