Vivo X Fold lands as the foldable phone Samsung has to aspire to with the Z Fold 4

Another of the cover glass virtues has allowed the 8" 2160 x 1916 pixels main display to not only be tucked under a tough yet flexible glass cover, but the screen reflections are also brought down to unheard of 0.91% minimum while the peak brightness level can reach over 1000 nits.





The 0.91 percent reflectance is a factor of 5 times lower than most smartphone displays, which have around 4.5 percent reflectance. As a result, ambient light reflections off the screen are then reduced by a factor of 5 compared to most smartphones. This provides a tremendous improvement in display performance in ambient light, including significantly higher color accuracy and image contrast accuracy in ambient light. .." In fact, according to third-party Vivo X Fold display reflection measurements : ".."





In short, the Vivo X Fold's main display has one of the best outdoor visibility specs on a phone at the moment, and not only a foldable one. To top it all off, the screen is of the LTPO variety that allows it to have a very granular 1Hz-120Hz dynamic refresh rate that Samsung just introduced on the Galaxy S22 Ultra . The display also covers the wide P3 color gamut with perfect individual calibration, as we've come to expect from phones that launch under the OnePlus, Oppo, or Vivo brands.





Vivo X Fold specs and camera





The rest of the Vivo X Fold specs are of no less top-shelf quality, as it comes powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, with a 12GB RAM pack, as well as at least 256GB storage. Where it really beats the Galaxy Z Fold 3 yet again, however, is the camera kit.





Vivo managed to fit a full-fledged flagship camera set on the X Fold - a 50 MP main camera with Samsung's ISOCELL GN5 sensor that is 1/1.57 inches in size, with f/1.75 aperture and optical image stabilization. The ultrawide angle camera sports a 48 MP sensor, f/2.2 aperture, and a 114-degree lens.





As for zooming purposes, Vivo kitted the X Fold with both a 3x telephoto camera for portraits and magnification at a closer distance, as well as with a periscope zoom lens that offer 5x magnification for those faraway spy shots. Compare that to the puny 12MP kit on the Z Fold 3, and hope that the rumors about the Z Fold 4 inheriting some of the Galaxy S22 series camera hardware will turn out true, for Samsung's own sake.





To round up the list of great specs, at least for a foldable phone, Vivo included a 4500mAh battery that is capable of 66W charging speeds with a cable, as well as 50W wireless charging, the fastest in the industry so far.





Vivo X Fold price and release date





The Vivo X Fold will be launched April 22 for the equivalent of $1400 in its homeland, but if it makes a global debut, the price is likely to be 20%-30% higher, if history is any indication. Thus, we can expect a foldable phone whose pricing is on par with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 yet offers way better specs, so Samsung better step up its foldable game when the Z Fold 4 lands later this summer.



