 Top insiders reveal why vivo X Fold could be a threat to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View
Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Android

Top insiders reveal why vivo X Fold could be a threat to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Anam Hamid
By
0
Top insiders reveal why vivo X Fold could be a threat for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Although foldable handsets made up only 0.5 percent of overall smartphone sales in 2021 according to analytics firm IDC, the growth within the segment was quite impressive, with sales climbing a staggering 264 percent year-over-year to 7.1 million units. Chinese company vivo wants in on the action and will likely release its first bendable phone, the X Fold, later this month.

Foldable smartphones revenue increased 342 percent year-on-year in Q4 2021 to $5.8 billion and Samsung accounted for 92 percent of it, according to DSCC. Compared to its first-gen foldables, Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 are a huge improvement, but there is still a lot of room for improvement. For instance, Fold 3's main display still has a crease and there is also a gap at the hinge when it's folded. 

The vivo X Fold could be a true Fold 3 challenger, if long-time leaker Ice Universe and analyst Ross Young are to be believed. 

The phone will have better cameras, which would be a biggie considering even the best foldable phones do not have impressive camera specs. The phone is also expected to have a better cover display aspect ratio, which again would be a plus point because not everyone likes Z Fold 3's tall and slim front screen. The X Fold is also likely to have a more reliable fingerprint reader.

On top of that, the phone could feature a water drop hinge that may help with thickness and crease formation. On the flip side, it may not be as durable as Samsung's hinge. 

So should we assume the X Fold will be more popular than Samsung's foldable phones? Well, that's unlikely for a number of reasons.

Firstly, the handset is unlikely to have an under-panel camera. Granted, the Z Fold 3's under-display camera is not all that impressive, but it's still a cutting-edge feature and also gives the illusion of a seamless screen, provided you are not looking too closely. Secondly, X Fold's display might not be as good as Fold 3's power-efficient Eco 2 OLED panel.

Other than that there is also the question of production volume, price, and availability. Samsung has now scaled up production and this has allowed the South Korean company to lower the price of its bendable handsets. The vivo X Fold, on the other hand, will likely be produced in limited quantities and may be prohibitively priced. 

If earlier reports are to be believed, the X Fold will be a Z Fold 3-style phone with an 8.03-inches 120Hz inner screen and a 6.5-inch cover display. The device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and will pack a 4,600mAh battery. vivo has begun teasing the device and may unveil it formally on March 28.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Americans are using their iPhones much more than they realize
by Alan Friedman,  0
Americans are using their iPhones much more than they realize
Larger 48MP sensor main reason behind thicker camera bump of iPhone 14 Pro: Kuo
by Anam Hamid,  1
Larger 48MP sensor main reason behind thicker camera bump of iPhone 14 Pro: Kuo
Apple's newest AirPods and AirPods Max haven't been this affordable in quite some time
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Apple's newest AirPods and AirPods Max haven't been this affordable in quite some time
Tipster says to expect WWDC 2022 to kick off June 6th in front of a live audience
by Alan Friedman,  1
Tipster says to expect WWDC 2022 to kick off June 6th in front of a live audience
iPhone 14 Pro Max: The modern-day "Nokia" flagship that Android never had?
by Martin Filipov,  2
iPhone 14 Pro Max: The modern-day "Nokia" flagship that Android never had?
Discover Samsung sales: the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is deeply discounted today
by Daniel Petrov,  1
Discover Samsung sales: the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is deeply discounted today
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless