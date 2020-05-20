Another US carrier rolls out the LG V50 ThinQ Android 10 update

Verizon LG Android Software updates

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
May 20, 2020, 4:07 AM
The LG V50 ThinQ has already received the Android 10 update in the US, but only Sprint was kind enough to provide its customers with the option to upgrade to the latest version of OS. Meanwhile, Verizon customers had to wait for the same update three more months.

Looking at the full side of the glass, it's great that Verizon LG V50 ThinQ owners won't have to wait any longer, as the carrier is now rolling out the highly-anticipated update.

According to Verizon, the Android 10 update for LG V50 ThinQ was released on May 19 and includes the April security patch. A lot of other new features and improvements are included in the update alongside the said security patch.

A new night mode and new navigation gestures have been added, as well as camera, gallery, and messaging improvements. For the full changelog, make sure to visit Verizon's support page. If you haven't received the update yet, you can manually check for it by heading to Settings / About phone / Software updates / Check for Update.

Usually, these rollouts take a few days to propagate to all devices, which means all Verizon LG V50 ThinQ users should be able to update to Android 10 by the end of the week.

