Another US carrier rolls out the LG V50 ThinQ Android 10 update
According to Verizon, the Android 10 update for LG V50 ThinQ was released on May 19 and includes the April security patch. A lot of other new features and improvements are included in the update alongside the said security patch.
A new night mode and new navigation gestures have been added, as well as camera, gallery, and messaging improvements. For the full changelog, make sure to visit Verizon's support page. If you haven't received the update yet, you can manually check for it by heading to Settings / About phone / Software updates / Check for Update.
Usually, these rollouts take a few days to propagate to all devices, which means all Verizon LG V50 ThinQ users should be able to update to Android 10 by the end of the week.