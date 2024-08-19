Three years with the iPhone 13 Pro Max: Why I’m not upgrading yet





And you know what? I don't really feel the need to upgrade or switch to another phone, be it an iPhone or an Android device. It still feels like it meets all of my needs and then some,









JOMO: The Joy Of Missing Out





At first glance, each generation has introduced some cool new features that are surely a great addition to the iPhone range (and they are). However, this is mostly true if you're upgrading from an older or a lower-tier iPhone. The iPhone 13 Pro Max isn't that far behind its successors when it comes to the essential aspects of what makes a phone good.





The iPhone 14 Pro Max debuted a 48MP high-res main camera and the new Dynamic Island notch, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max was arguably a way more major upgrade, as it introduced a new titanium design, a 5X telephoto camera, and a USB-C port along with a superfast 3nm chip.





On paper, all those are excellent features to have. And certainly, I am definitely the target clientele, especially with the iPhone 15 Pro Max . However, after briefly testing both the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the iPhone 15 Pro Max briefly after their respective launch, I remained unconvinced that an upgrade is necessary.





Don't get me wrong, both are exceptional devices of their own, but it will take much more to make me part ways with the iPhone 13 Pro Max that's still alive and kicking.





Three years with the iPhone 13 Pro Max









Yes, three years have passed, but Apple's 2021 flagship doesn't feel outdated to me. Of course, your mileage may vary, so what's good for me might not be good for you, and vice versa. I could absolutely squeeze out a few more years out of this phone. Here are some long-term impressions I've garnered over the years.





Battery life: Aging beautifully

One of the essential reasons as to why I was so quick to jump on the iPhone 13 Pro Max bandwagon three years ago was simple: battery life. I was already invested in the iOS ecosystem, but after our iPhone 13 Pro Max battery tests and initial impressions with the phone were finalized, it was clear it was something special as far as battery life goes. Cue me, a sucker for anything with great battery life.





Back in its heyday, the iPhone 13 Pro Max was not only the iPhone with the best battery life, it was one of the mainstream devices with the best battery life out there. It was a solid two-day phone, capable of hitting upwards of ten hours of screen-on-time with regular use.





However, these days, the situation is different. I've already worn down the battery down to 87% health with nearly 500 charging cycles clocked. This is a massive chunk of potential battery life that has eroded. Battery life is inferior to three years ago, which is the expected outcome after such a heavy use.





Presently, I'm usually getting between six and seven hours of screen-on-time, which still feels okayish to me.





Display: Silky smooth and bright enough… most of the time

Another reason as to why I immediately jumped ship to the iPhone 13 Pro Max was the 120Hz ProMotion display, which debuted on that iPhone model. Well, I've been tainted, it would seem, as I don't think I can go back to 60Hz phones. I consider displays with 120Hz the base requirement for any modern phone (shame on you, Apple, for still selling 60Hz phones in 2024).





This might seem like a non-issue to people who have always used 60Hz phones (as we all once did), but once you go 120Hz, it's pretty difficult to go back to a lower refresh rate as everything appears choppier and the experience just isn't great.





iPhone 13 Pro Max wasn't released as part of the "brightness wars" , so it can achieve a 'measly' 1,000 nits of peak brightness, a lowly amount when compared to the iPhone 15 Pro Max 's 2,000 nits, or the latest We've got iPhones with extremely bright displays in the past two years. Thewasn't released as part of the, so it can achieve a 'measly' 1,000 nits of peak brightness, a lowly amount when compared to the's 2,000 nits, or the latest Pixel 9 Pro XL 's outrageous 3,000 nits of peak brightness.





This may sound bad from the perspective of the iPhone 13 Pro Max , but things couldn't be further from the truth––that display is still bright enough for my needs…





… As long the phone doesn't overheat.





Overheating, especially during the hot Euro summer, is a major issue with the iPhone 13 Pro Max , especially when you're outside in the sun or using your phone for in-car navigation. Even rudimentary tasks raise the temps so high that the device has to resort to a well-known Apple tactic––gradually decreasing the maximum brightness until the phone cools off. It gets to the point where the display becomes barely visible, especially in the bright daylight. Not something I enjoy.





Performance: No issues

The iPhone 13 Pro Max still performs admirably in 2024. I don't play games or use super-heavy apps, so it never feels that the device lacks performance. Honestly speaking, I've never thought about performance itself while using it, which is possibly a testament to the power in excess on deck.





Camera: Absolutely lovely photos, even without a long zoom

Yes, it's a 12MP one, and yes, it lacks a long 5X telephoto zoom, but the camera package on the iPhone 13 Pro Max still suits my needs perfectly. Going through my photo gallery, I'd reckon that less than 10% of all pictures are taken with anything apart from the standard wide camera.





Then again, a telephoto camera with 3X zoom is still mighty fine for most use cases I can think of, including taking absolutely gorgeous portraits.





The Size Paradox

A curious observation I want to share.





There's this well-known adage that says, "You'll get used to it with time!" . I generally consider it true for most and all occasions, but in the case of the iPhone 13 Pro Max and its size, weirdly, this one doesn't ring true for me.





The longer I have the phone, the less convenient it seems to become. At first, the honeymoon phase surely helped me look past the large size, but after three years, size seems to be the number one issue for me. I know it sounds weird and totally illogical, but I catch myself daydreaming about those slightly smaller iPhones that are easier to use with one hand.





Does this make me the target demographics for the slightly smaller iPhone 16 Pro ? I guess. But then again, it will probably fail to replicate the same battery life as its larger distant relative that's currently testing the endurance of my pocket, even with the battery health degradation.





Real talk––what would make me upgrade?





The one smartphone feature that truly excites me and gets my blood going is battery life. Although we've plateaued in the past few years, with smartphones hitting a soft wall in terms of battery life, I'm optimistic that we are on the verge of major gains in endurance. Technology is developing at a staggering rate, so I'm bullish that in due time, phones will get much better battery life.

It's a phone that I have used ever since its release on the market back in September 2021, barring the occasional affair with another phone that I've had in for review. Aside from that, this has been my daily driver for nearly three years.