This might be Samsung's complete flagship lineup for 2025
Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
Samsung shook things up a little this year by introducing the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, a thin and large foldable for South Korea and China. Next year, some more surprises are headed our way, according to a new leak.
Samsung will likely start the year with the launch of three Galaxy S25 phones. In summer, we will probably get the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7. In between, or around these expected launches, Samsung will also release three more phones, according to South Korean tipster yeux1122.
Samsung could surprise with three new smartphones next year. | Image Credit - yeux1122, Naver"
In April, the company is expected to unveil the rumored Galaxy S25 Slim, which will be positioned as a rival to the alleged iPhone Air. Apparently, this device will replace the Galaxy S25 FE in the lineup, but that doesn't mean we are merely looking at a rebrand, as the phone will have noticeably thinner dimensions.
The other two new phones are foldables. First up is the Galaxy Z Flip FE, which seemingly will be a watered-down version of Samsung's clamshell phone. It's not clear whether it will be closer to the Z Flip 6 or the Z Flip 7 in specs.
Samsung might release two Galaxy Z Fold 7 variants in 2025. | Image Credit - Roland Quandt, X
Lastly, Samsung is rumored to release two versions of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 next year. A couple of rumors have already hinted that Samsung is working on two book-style foldables, codenamed Q7 and Q7M. The Flip 7 is apparently internally known as B7.
The Q7M is believed to be a tri-fold smartphone with three screens and two hinges. The two Fold 7 models appear to have the same production timeline which indicates they will be released at the same time.
The mystery foldable will probably be Samsung's answer to Huawei's triple-folding Huawei Mate XT.
Apart from possible names (or code names) of the new devices, nothing is known about the Z Flip FE and Q7M foldables. Samsung is probably feeling the heat of increasing competition from Chinese manufacturers and want to rejuvenates its foldable lineup to drum up sales.
