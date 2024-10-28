Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition inventory wiped out in ten minutes

Samsung Android
Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition sold out
What happens when a company creates a product that delivers on expectations? It sells better than a device that's stuck in its way. Case in point: the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition.

Released on Friday, October 25, the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is Samsung's latest foldable phone. It has a thinner and lighter design than the Galaxy Z Fold 6, a bigger screen, and a higher-megapixel main camera.

Samsung fans have long begged for a foldable phone with these characteristics and though not all of the Z Fold 6's shortcomings have been fixed, the Z Fold Special Edition is still a significant upgrade. That's why, despite its over-the-top price tag of more than $2,000, the phone is already sold out in South Korea, the only market where it went on sale.

Sammy Fans reports that the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition sold out in South Korea within 10 minutes of going on sale. While that doesn't tell us anything about how many units were sold, it's enough proof that the phone is off to a good start and demand for it is brisk. The report also says the company even sold through inventory that was meant for carriers.



The company says it will let consumers know when it has more units in stock.

This is a promising sign for Samsung as the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 reportedly failed to make a mark on consumers.

Samsung also plans on releasing the Galaxy Z Fold SE in China but for buyers in other markets, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is going to be the only book-style foldable option this year. It's not known how many units will be produced but given that it took mere minutes for the Galaxy Z Fold SE to go out of stock, it appears that the phone will be manufactured in limited quantities.

This, coupled with low sales of the other two foldables, will likely make it hard for the company to meet its ambitious target of selling 20 million foldable phones this year.
Anam Hamid
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

