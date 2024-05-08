Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Last chance to snatch the perfect Mother's Day gift at a discount and get it in time for Her holiday!
Last chance to snatch the perfect Mother's Day gift at a discount and get it in time for Her holiday!

The unbeatable OnePlus Open value proposition is even harder to beat at this $300 discount

By
1comment
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The unbeatable OnePlus Open value proposition is even harder to beat at this $300 discount
Widely considered the best foldable phone money could buy at its US launch, Samsung's extravagant Galaxy Z Fold 5 was quickly eclipsed in our book by the OnePlus Open

The Chinese brand's rookie foldable effort absolutely blew our minds roughly six months ago with its surprisingly refined design, excellent overall performance, solid battery life, and tremendous cameras, and at a huge new discount, this bad boy simply feels impossible to turn down.

OnePlus Open

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.82-Inch Foldable AMOLED Display with 2440 x 2268 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.31-Inch AMOLED Cover Screen with 2484 x 1116 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, Android 13, 48 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 20MP Front-Facing Shooter, 32MP Cover Camera, 4,805mAh Battery with 67W Charging Capabilities, Voyager Black and Emerald Dusk Color Options, Extra $100 Discount Available with Any Device Trade-In
$300 off (18%)
$1399 99
$1699 99
Buy at OnePlus

OnePlus Open

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.82-Inch Foldable AMOLED Display with 2440 x 2268 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.31-Inch AMOLED Cover Screen with 2484 x 1116 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, Android 13, 48 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 20MP Front-Facing Shooter, 32MP Cover Camera, 4,805mAh Battery with 67W Charging Capabilities, Voyager Black and Emerald Dusk Color Options
$300 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon


Both Amazon and OnePlus itself are selling the unlocked powerhouse for a cool 300 bucks less than its usual price of $1,699.99, and as you can imagine, you don't need to trade anything in or activate the handset on a specific carrier to claim this extraordinary deal.

If you do want to get rid of an existing phone, you can also do that and save an additional $100 on the official OnePlus US website, which will make a sweet offer that much sweeter with minimal effort.

The massively discounted OnePlus Open is available in Voyager Black and Emerald Dusk color options, and in case you're wondering, its no-trade-in price is currently higher at retailers like Best Buy. Another detail worth highlighting is that the foldable device has never been cheaper than right now anywhere in the US, at least not without some serious hoop-jumping

If we thought this thing was better than the Galaxy Z Fold 5 before today, that opinion is obviously only made stronger, and if you're the least bit curious about this foldable phenomenon (don't call it a fad!), now seems like the ideal time to actually try one of these puppies out for size... and usability.

Long-term durability may still prove to be a bit of a problem (we are talking about a device that's only 5.8mm thick when unfolded after all), with software support looking pretty good so far... at least by normal OnePlus flagship standards.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers can breathe a sigh of (temporary) relief as unwelcome change delayed
T-Mobile customers can breathe a sigh of (temporary) relief as unwelcome change delayed
4 billion Android users who downloaded apps flagged by Microsoft need to take some actions to stay safe
4 billion Android users who downloaded apps flagged by Microsoft need to take some actions to stay safe
Prices for the Motorola Edge (2022) remain too good to be true on Amazon
Prices for the Motorola Edge (2022) remain too good to be true on Amazon
Researcher answers the age-old question: which platform is more secure, iOS or Android?
Researcher answers the age-old question: which platform is more secure, iOS or Android?
Check the list to see if your OnePlus device is eligible to receive OxygenOS 15
Check the list to see if your OnePlus device is eligible to receive OxygenOS 15
T-Mobile makes it easier for owner of Galaxy S24 and some Motorola phones to ditch their carriers
T-Mobile makes it easier for owner of Galaxy S24 and some Motorola phones to ditch their carriers

Latest News

Best Pixel 8a deals: Top pre-order deals to check out
Best Pixel 8a deals: Top pre-order deals to check out
At 53% off, Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro are dirt cheap and a total bargain for anyone on a budget
At 53% off, Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro are dirt cheap and a total bargain for anyone on a budget
SEGA and Rovio, makers of Angry Birds, announce new multiplayer Sonic game
SEGA and Rovio, makers of Angry Birds, announce new multiplayer Sonic game
Woot's massive 57% discount on the premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds is back with a bang
Woot's massive 57% discount on the premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds is back with a bang
The high-end AirPods Max enjoy a rare $99 price cut at Amazon, only for a limited time
The high-end AirPods Max enjoy a rare $99 price cut at Amazon, only for a limited time
Unboxing roulette: Apple Pencil Pro comes in five unique box designs
Unboxing roulette: Apple Pencil Pro comes in five unique box designs
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless