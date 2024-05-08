The unbeatable OnePlus Open value proposition is even harder to beat at this $300 discount
Widely considered the best foldable phone money could buy at its US launch, Samsung's extravagant Galaxy Z Fold 5 was quickly eclipsed in our book by the OnePlus Open.
The Chinese brand's rookie foldable effort absolutely blew our minds roughly six months ago with its surprisingly refined design, excellent overall performance, solid battery life, and tremendous cameras, and at a huge new discount, this bad boy simply feels impossible to turn down.
Both Amazon and OnePlus itself are selling the unlocked powerhouse for a cool 300 bucks less than its usual price of $1,699.99, and as you can imagine, you don't need to trade anything in or activate the handset on a specific carrier to claim this extraordinary deal.
If you do want to get rid of an existing phone, you can also do that and save an additional $100 on the official OnePlus US website, which will make a sweet offer that much sweeter with minimal effort.
The massively discounted OnePlus Open is available in Voyager Black and Emerald Dusk color options, and in case you're wondering, its no-trade-in price is currently higher at retailers like Best Buy. Another detail worth highlighting is that the foldable device has never been cheaper than right now anywhere in the US, at least not without some serious hoop-jumping.
If we thought this thing was better than the Galaxy Z Fold 5 before today, that opinion is obviously only made stronger, and if you're the least bit curious about this foldable phenomenon (don't call it a fad!), now seems like the ideal time to actually try one of these puppies out for size... and usability.
Long-term durability may still prove to be a bit of a problem (we are talking about a device that's only 5.8mm thick when unfolded after all), with software support looking pretty good so far... at least by normal OnePlus flagship standards.
