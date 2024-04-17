Great Motorola Edge deal on Amazon!

The OnePlus Open is now $400 off through this stunningly good trade-in deal

The OnePlus Open is now $400 off through this stunningly good trade-in deal
Voted the best foldable phone at PhoneArena Readers’ Awards 2023, the OnePlus Open is on sale! It’s available at an irresistible $400 discount with a trade-in at the official store, possibly for a limited time. But you don’t have to spare an eligible device in a specific condition to take advantage. The merchant gives you $200 off with any phone trade-ins in any condition, plus $200 off before trade-ins.

Save $400 on the OnePlus Open with a trade-in

The OnePlus Open is now available at $400 off on Oneplus.com. The deal requires a trade-in, but the good news is that you get $200 off with any phone trade-in in any condition! With a $200 price cut before trade-ins, the deal gets quite tempting indeed. The OnePlus Open is an exquisite device through and through, and you'll definitely get plenty of bang for your buck at that price!
$400 off (24%) Trade-in
$1299 99
$1699 99
Buy at OnePlus


We’ve done our research and can confirm that this is the lowest price for this puppy at the time of writing. Best Buy is probably your only alternative if you don’t want to use the trade-in option. Over there, you get $300 off the OnePlus phone, though only with immediate activation.

Not just our readers found this phone the best foldable for 2023 – so did we. And for a reason: it has a slightly better camera than Samsung’s Z Fold 5. The OnePlus device also relies on a different ratio, which makes it more enjoyable to interact with. All of that and more at a much more affordable price!

Both screens on this bad boy are nothing short of exquisite. The main display is a super smooth 7.82-inch AMOLED screen with 1-120Hz refresh rates. You have HDR and Dolby Vision support for gorgeously dynamic and vivid images. The LTPO AMOLED cover screen is just as mesmerizing, measuring 6.31 inches.

It’s not just the phone’s displays that will make you fall in love. This puppy features a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which pairs with 12GB RAM and a huge 512GB of storage for plenty of multitasking options.

If you’re into smartphone photography, you’ll definitely like what the OnePlus Open offers on the camera front. This device has a triple camera setup on the back, with a 48MP main sensor by Sony, a 48MP ultra-wide camera, and a 64MP telephoto lens. Rounding out the camera configuration are two selfie snappers, a 20MP shooter on the main screen and a 32MP one on the cover screen.

The OnePlus Open easily beats Samsung’s latest foldable perfection in terms of battery life. Packing an impressive 4,805mAh battery, this bad boy gives you over 13 hours of browsing per charge. With blazing-fast 67W charging, you get 0-100% battery life in just over 40 minutes!
