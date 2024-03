OnePlus Open starts receiving Android 14 in the US

OnePlus Open

Manyusers received the long-awaited Android 14 update since the Chinese company released it back in January . However, customers in the United States were not among thoseowners that got the update until recently.According to 9to5google OnePlus has finally decided to expand the availability of theupdate to the United States. The official changelog lists a bunch of interesting new features and improvements such as Aqua Dynamics, File Dock, Aquamorphic Design improvements, Content Extraction, Smart Cutout, and many more.The update that weighs in a 2.54GB also includes the February 2024 security patch, which makes sense considering that theupdate was originally released at the end of January.One other interesting new feature added along withis a carbon tracking AOD that visualizes the carbon emissions you avoid by walking instead of driving.Of course, lots of performance optimizations and improvements are part of the update too, so expect some photo and video-related enhancements, faster speed when launching apps, smoother animations, as well as better permissions management for safer access by apps.As usual, the update is rolled out in waves, so it might take a few weeks to reach everyone. If you own a OnePlus Open , you should check for the update if you haven’t been notified yet.