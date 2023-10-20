Galaxy Z Fold 6 rumors suggest a thinner profile but the same camera
This summer saw the addition of Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 to Samsung's lineup of foldable smartphones. The book-style Galaxy Z Fold 5 brought some minor upgrades compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Still, it remains an excellent choice for those eager to step into the Z Fold lifestyle. Now, whispers in the tech realm suggest that the upcoming Z Fold 6 might not bring significant improvements, too.
With OnePlus making its foray into the foldable phones market with its OnePlus Open, Samsung faces increased competition. And although Samsung might not make upgrades in the camera division, it looks like it is working towards making the phone thinner.
As per reports from THE ELEC, Samsung is taking a page out of its Chinese competitors' playbook by reverse engineering their latest foldables to understand how they achieved a slimmer design. Armed with these insights, Samsung aims to apply them to its upcoming foldables, aiming for a thinner form factor.
In comparison to Huawei's recent foldable releases, Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5, at 13.4mm when folded, falls behind in terms of thickness. Huawei's Mate X3, launched in April, boasts a slender 11.8mm profile, while the Mate X5, released in September, is even thinner at 11.1mm. Xiaomi's Mix Fold 3, unveiled in August, takes the lead with a mere 10.9mm thickness. Clearly, there's room for improvement in the slimness department for Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold.
Of course, while the Z Fold 5 boasts three rear-facing snappers, it's doubtful that the Z Flip 6 will add a tertiary sensor to the mix, even with the speculated upgrade to its primary camera.
While Samsung may have some upgrades in the pipeline for the Z Fold 6, a new camera doesn't seem to be part of the plan. Renowned tipster Ice Universe, as reported by Android Headlines, suggests that the 2024 book-style foldable will stick with the same 50MP sensor found on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Fold 4.
Don't expect much change in Galaxy Z Fold6. At least we can be sure of the camera. It is the same as Fold4 and Fold5, that's for sure.— ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) October 19, 2023
Since last year, Samsung has equipped its Fold series devices with a 50MP main camera, a notable upgrade from the 12MP unit featured in the Galaxy Z Fold 3. If the rumor holds true, the 2024 foldable might maintain this primary shooter, which, actually, the company also uses on its S series flagships.
With OnePlus making its foray into the foldable phones market with its OnePlus Open, Samsung faces increased competition. And although Samsung might not make upgrades in the camera division, it looks like it is working towards making the phone thinner.
As per reports from THE ELEC, Samsung is taking a page out of its Chinese competitors' playbook by reverse engineering their latest foldables to understand how they achieved a slimmer design. Armed with these insights, Samsung aims to apply them to its upcoming foldables, aiming for a thinner form factor.
In comparison to Huawei's recent foldable releases, Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5, at 13.4mm when folded, falls behind in terms of thickness. Huawei's Mate X3, launched in April, boasts a slender 11.8mm profile, while the Mate X5, released in September, is even thinner at 11.1mm. Xiaomi's Mix Fold 3, unveiled in August, takes the lead with a mere 10.9mm thickness. Clearly, there's room for improvement in the slimness department for Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold.
On a different note, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is rumored to come with a significantly upgraded 50MP primary rear-facing camera. This enhancement could elevate the imaging capabilities of Samsung's premier flip phone, aligning them with those of the Galaxy Z Fold 5.
Of course, while the Z Fold 5 boasts three rear-facing snappers, it's doubtful that the Z Flip 6 will add a tertiary sensor to the mix, even with the speculated upgrade to its primary camera.
Things that are NOT allowed: