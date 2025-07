The Pixel 10 series may introduce an unexpected storage options limitation

Pixel 10 render | Image Credit — OnLeaks and Android Headline

Obsidian: 128G / 256GB

Frost: 128G / 256GB

Indigo: 128G / 256GB

Lemongrass: 128G / 256GB

Pixel 10 Pro



Obsidian: 128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB

Porcelain: 128GB / 256GB / 512GB

Moonstone: 128GB / 256GB / 512GB

Jade: 256GB

Pixel 10 Pro XL



Obsidian: 128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB

Porcelain: 256GB / 512GB

Moonstone: 256GB / 512GB

Jade: 256GB

Pixel 10 Pro Fold



Moonstone: 256GB / 512GB / 1TB

Jade: 256GB / 512GB

The colors of the accessories

Hazel

Iris

Fog Light

What’s new this time is the details about the available storage configurations. While it confirms that the basemay have 128GB and 256GB versions, and theXL, andmight have options for up to 1TB storage, the leak also reveals a weird color limitations. If the information is true, Google may only offer certain storage options for models in specific colors.Here’s the detailed list of everymodel, color, and storage option:On top of the color limitations, this information also suggests that there might be a 128GB version of theXL. However, this part of the leak is at odds with everything we’ve heard about theseries before, so it might be a good idea to take it with a grain of salt.The new information about the colors of the Pixel Buds 2a is also conflicting. The leak claims that they’ll come in the following three colors:All those colors were mentioned before, but according to earlier claims, the Pixel Buds 2a may be released in four colors.To get a confirmation on any of those leaks, we’ll have to wait a little longer. Theseries and all its accessories are expected to launch sometime in August, and challenge the current Galaxy S25 and the upcoming iPhone 17 I think Google’s idea to limit the biggest storage options only to specific colors of themight not be so bad. That could make some colors feel like a premium version, and I personally know many people who’d like to have that.