The Pixel 10 series may introduce an unexpected storage options limitation

Google might be limiting certain storage options to specific versions of Pixel 10 models.

Pixel 10 render | Image Credit — OnLeaks and Android Headline

Google might be limiting some storage options of the Pixel 10 models to specific colors. That would mean people who want to buy a Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, or Pixel 10 Pro Fold with 1TB storage wouldn’t be able to choose between all available colors.

A new leak with information about all the available colors of the Pixel 10 models has confirmed what was shared by the tipster Mystery Lupin last week. According the information seen by DroidLife, the base Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL will each be offered in four colors, while the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will be available in only two colors. The leak also reveals different information about the colors of the Pixel Buds 2a.

How much storage do you need for your phone?

Vote View Result
What’s new this time is the details about the available storage configurations. While it confirms that the base Pixel 10 may have 128GB and 256GB versions, and the Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold might have options for up to 1TB storage, the leak also reveals a weird color limitations. If the information is true, Google may only offer certain storage options for models in specific colors.

Here’s the detailed list of every Pixel 10 model, color, and storage option:

Pixel 10
  • Obsidian: 128G / 256GB
  • Frost: 128G / 256GB
  • Indigo: 128G / 256GB
  • Lemongrass: 128G / 256GB

Pixel 10 Pro
  • Obsidian: 128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB
  • Porcelain: 128GB / 256GB / 512GB
  • Moonstone: 128GB / 256GB / 512GB
  • Jade: 256GB

Pixel 10 Pro XL
  • Obsidian: 128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB
  • Porcelain: 256GB / 512GB
  • Moonstone: 256GB / 512GB
  • Jade: 256GB

Pixel 10 Pro Fold
  • Moonstone: 256GB / 512GB / 1TB
  • Jade: 256GB / 512GB
On top of the color limitations, this information also suggests that there might be a 128GB version of the Pixel 10 Pro XL. However, this part of the leak is at odds with everything we’ve heard about the Pixel 10 series before, so it might be a good idea to take it with a grain of salt.

The colors of the accessories

The new information about the colors of the Pixel Buds 2a is also conflicting. The leak claims that they’ll come in the following three colors:
  • Hazel
  • Iris
  • Fog Light
All those colors were mentioned before, but according to earlier claims, the Pixel Buds 2a may be released in four colors. 

To get a confirmation on any of those leaks, we’ll have to wait a little longer. The Pixel 10 series and all its accessories are expected to launch sometime in August, and challenge the current Galaxy S25 and the upcoming iPhone 17.

I think Google’s idea to limit the biggest storage options only to specific colors of the Pixel 10 might not be so bad. That could make some colors feel like a premium version, and I personally know many people who’d like to have that.

