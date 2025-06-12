Mint Mobile brings back its best plan deals, but only for a limited time
New customers can get half off Mint Mobile’s most expensive Unlimited plan for the first months.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Mint Mobile made a name for itself ever since Ryan Reynolds has become not just the face of the MVNO, but also its owner. But then Ryan decided it’s time to move on and sold its successful business to T-Mobile.
But the MVNO’s services remain just as good and Ryan Reynolds continues to be the face of Mint Mobile, at least for a while. Ultimately, it’s up to each and every one to decide whether or not Mint Mobile is still doing a great job.
Starting June 10, new customers can get 50 percent off Mint Mobile’s Unlimited plan for the first three months. This means that the MVNO’s best plan is now available for just $15/month.
For those who are considering Mint Mobile’s plans, here is what you get with the MVNO:
But the MVNO’s services remain just as good and Ryan Reynolds continues to be the face of Mint Mobile, at least for a while. Ultimately, it’s up to each and every one to decide whether or not Mint Mobile is still doing a great job.
What’s important to mention is Mint Mobile has great promotions all the time, but the latest one is pretty crazy. For a limited time, Mint Mobile is bringing back one of its most popular deals, so if you’re in the market for a new plan, you probably don’t want to miss this one.
Starting June 10, new customers can get 50 percent off Mint Mobile’s Unlimited plan for the first three months. This means that the MVNO’s best plan is now available for just $15/month.
But wait, there’s more! Mint Mobile announced that while its Unlimited plan offers the steepest discount, the $15/month promotion applies to all its 3-month plans including 5GB, 15GB, and 20GB options.
Check out the deal here!
For those who are considering Mint Mobile’s plans, here is what you get with the MVNO:
- Unlimited Talk & Text
- High-Speed Data
- Coverage on T-Mobile’s 5G Network
- Free Mobile Hotspot
- Free Calling to Mexico, Canada & the UK
Mint Mobile's plans | Screenshot by PhoneArena
It’s worth mentioning that Mint Mobile’s Unlimited plan is truly unlimited with no hard data caps. What makes this deal really interesting is that once the 3 months are up on this specific offer, you can renew with a 3, 6 or 12-month plan to retain the same discount, which is incredible value.
If you also want a new phone to go with your new Mint Mobile plan, the MVNO has some interesting deals up for grabs. For example, you could get the Galaxy S25 or the newly launched Galaxy S25 Edge for as low as $30/month or $43/month, respectively. These deals come with +2 years of Unlimited.
Apple fans will also find suitable deals as well, as Mint Mobile has the iPhone 16e for as low as $40/month and the iPhone 16 Plus for just $54 per month. Of course, you’ll have to get two years of Mint Mobile’s Unlimited to benefit from these deals.
If you also want a new phone to go with your new Mint Mobile plan, the MVNO has some interesting deals up for grabs. For example, you could get the Galaxy S25 or the newly launched Galaxy S25 Edge for as low as $30/month or $43/month, respectively. These deals come with +2 years of Unlimited.
Apple fans will also find suitable deals as well, as Mint Mobile has the iPhone 16e for as low as $40/month and the iPhone 16 Plus for just $54 per month. Of course, you’ll have to get two years of Mint Mobile’s Unlimited to benefit from these deals.
Things that are NOT allowed: