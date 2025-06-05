Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

T-Mobile MVNO Mint Mobile calls this its "Craziest phone deal yet"

Mint Mobile calls this its craziest phone deal yet.

THe Mint Mobile Fox holds a smartphone promoting the T-Mobile MVNO's money back guarantee.
Mint Mobile is now promoting what it calls its "Craziest Phone Deal Yet" which means that you want to know all about it. The T-Mobile MVNO says that starting today (which is Thursday, June 5th) you can sign up to receive unlimited premium wireless service and the Samsung Galaxy S25 phone for just $30 per month. The device features Galaxy AI and Mint points out that there are no catches and no contracts. Keep in mind that this is a limited-time offer.

The deal coincides with a huge update that brings RCS (Rich Communication Services) Messaging to Mint and Ultra Mobile subscribers. Instead of old-school SMS and MMS texting, Mint and Ultra Mobile customers will get benefits such as the ability to send and receive longer messages, high-resolution images and videos, typing indicators, read receipts, end-to-end encryption on supported platforms, and more. RCS is available regardless of whether the subscriber is using an iPhone or an Android device.

For Mint Mobile subscribers this means that they won't have to switch apps or lose helpful features just because the person they are texting doesn't use the same mobile wireless platform that they do. Mint Mobile customers also shouldn't have to lose these features because someone using a different wireless platform joins their chat.

Get unlimited premium wireless service and a free Pixel 9 or Galaxy S25 for only $30 per month from Mint Mobile. | Image credit-Mint Mobile

Mint Chief Marketing Officer Andrew Fried might have been joking when he said, "When we brought this idea to our finance team, they thought we were joking." Apparently, it's no joke. Mint's plans include free mobile hotspot, Wi-Fi calling, free roaming in Canada, and more. RCS must be enabled on all devices for cross-OS RCS messaging.

If the Samsung Galaxy S25 is not your cup of tea, you can get the same deal and pay $30 a month for 24 months for unlimited premium wireless service and a Pixel 9. You must port-in your existing number and pay $720 upfront for 24 months of premium phone service along with 24 months of device payments. After 24 months, the plans renew automatically at standard rates. Unlimited customers consuming more than 35GB of data during a month could find that their data speeds have been throttled during periods when there is heavy traffic on the network.
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless