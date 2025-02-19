Mint Mobile removes the data cap on its Unlimited plan, but there’s a catch
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
It seems there’s a trend among smaller US carriers to remove the data caps on its Unlimited plans. It started with US Mobile earlier this year and continues with yet another MVNO, Mint Mobile.
We reported a few days ago that Mint Mobile has already removed the data cap on its Unlimited plan and that the carrier will formally announce the change at some point this week.
But that’s not all! Besides removing the 40 GB data cap on its Unlimited plan, Mint Mobile is doubling the hotspot allotment from 5 GB to 10 GB. These changes to the Unlimited plan have been added at no extra cost and are available to both new and existing customers.
The carrier confirmed that customers who use 35 GB per month may notice reduced speeds for the rest of the monthly cycle in certain locations when the network is congested.
Thankfully, this won’t happen automatically after customers use over 35 GB of data, and only in certain locations during peak hours. It’s also worth mentioning that video stream while using Mint Mobile will now default at 480p.
To celebrate the removal of the data cap on its Unlimited plan, Mint Mobile is giving new customers $60 off its 12-month Unlimited plan for a limited time. This means that customers will only pay $300 for the while year of unlimited talk, text, and data on T-Mobile’s 5G network.
If you plan to become a Mint Mobile customer, keep in mind that this offer is only available for the first 12 months, then full-price plan options will become available.
