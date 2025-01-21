T-Mobile baffles owners of latest iPhone models with its new text

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile iPhone
T-Mobile Starlink iPhone
T-Mobile made it abundantly clear when it opened the Starlink beta program that only a few phones would be eligible. Initially, it looked like the latest Android and iOS phones would be supported. It now looks like iPhones have been left out of the program, for now.

After getting clearance from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), T-Mobile and SpaceX announced the beta program for their satellite-powered direct-to-cellular communication service. Over a week ago, T-Mobilebegan notifying the customers who were accepted into the program.

Long before that, new setting options started appearing on different smartphone models, including the Samsung Galaxy S24, Fold 6, and Apple iPhone 15 Pro. However, iPhones may not be supported initially.

An iPhone 16 Pro Max user received a message from T-Mobile that said for now, smartphones released over the last two years are eligible for the beta program and support for more devices will be added in the future.



Apparently, Apple devices, even the newer ones, are not eligible for now. The same might be true for unlocked Android devices. This means that while a Galaxy S24 purchased through T-Mobile will be eligible for the program, an unlocked Galaxy S24 won't qualify.

Per one post, only five phones are supported for now, and they are all Samsung branded.

There are only 5 (FIVE) OFFICIALLY supported devices RIGHT NOW. They are: the Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G, Galaxy Z Fold 6 5G, Galaxy S24 5G, Galaxy S24 Plus 5G, and Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G.
usernamedisallowed, Reddit user, January 2025

Apple devices and many older devices are not part of the program at this time. 
Edit for clarification: They'll likely only have devices purchased for & through T-Mobile on their whitelist for this too, which would explain why some people with supported devices still got the above message.
(Aka, people with unlocked S24 series devices may see the message listed above that their device isn't included yet.)

A lot of their support documents mention using Google Messages, which you can't switch to on iOS
AWESOMENESS-_-, Reddit user, January 2025

One possible reason for the iPhone's ineligibility is that T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite service will only work in Google Messages, which cannot be installed on iOS devices.

Recommended Stories
While iPhone users are bound to feel disappointed, they probably won't feel like they are missing out on anything, considering the iPhone 14 and later models already support satellite connectivity, thanks to Apple's partnership with Globalstar.

Also, T-Mobile's satellite service is just getting off the ground, and it might not be long before more phones are supported.

You will only be able to send messages over satellite in the beginning, and support for voice and data will be added later. The service will have some limitations, such as slow speed, but that's not surprising.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.webp
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour
Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour
It took a year, but T-Mobile's Hulu promo is finally coming through for grandfathered users
It took a year, but T-Mobile's Hulu promo is finally coming through for grandfathered users
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked T-Mobile document suggests some users might have more price hikes in their future
Leaked T-Mobile document suggests some users might have more price hikes in their future

Latest News

Netflix raises monthly prices after a strong earnings report sends the stock soaring $125
Netflix raises monthly prices after a strong earnings report sends the stock soaring $125
Galaxy S25 pre-order deal leaks, revealing a free accessory
Galaxy S25 pre-order deal leaks, revealing a free accessory
Xiaomi 15 Ultra coming to global markets in Q1 2025
Xiaomi 15 Ultra coming to global markets in Q1 2025
Fitbit releases update to fix battery overheating issues, offers $50 credit to those affected
Fitbit releases update to fix battery overheating issues, offers $50 credit to those affected
It seems like the Galaxy S25 will be as boring as the iPhone 16
It seems like the Galaxy S25 will be as boring as the iPhone 16
Alleged iPhone 17 units photographed with Pixel-style camera bar
Alleged iPhone 17 units photographed with Pixel-style camera bar
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless