T-Mobile baffles owners of latest iPhone models with its new text
T-Mobile made it abundantly clear when it opened the Starlink beta program that only a few phones would be eligible. Initially, it looked like the latest Android and iOS phones would be supported. It now looks like iPhones have been left out of the program, for now.
After getting clearance from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), T-Mobile and SpaceX announced the beta program for their satellite-powered direct-to-cellular communication service. Over a week ago, T-Mobilebegan notifying the customers who were accepted into the program.
An iPhone 16 Pro Max user received a message from T-Mobile that said for now, smartphones released over the last two years are eligible for the beta program and support for more devices will be added in the future.
Apparently, Apple devices, even the newer ones, are not eligible for now. The same might be true for unlocked Android devices. This means that while a Galaxy S24 purchased through T-Mobile will be eligible for the program, an unlocked Galaxy S24 won't qualify.
Also, T-Mobile's satellite service is just getting off the ground, and it might not be long before more phones are supported.
You will only be able to send messages over satellite in the beginning, and support for voice and data will be added later. The service will have some limitations, such as slow speed, but that's not surprising.
After getting clearance from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), T-Mobile and SpaceX announced the beta program for their satellite-powered direct-to-cellular communication service. Over a week ago, T-Mobilebegan notifying the customers who were accepted into the program.
Long before that, new setting options started appearing on different smartphone models, including the Samsung Galaxy S24, Fold 6, and Apple iPhone 15 Pro. However, iPhones may not be supported initially.
An iPhone 16 Pro Max user received a message from T-Mobile that said for now, smartphones released over the last two years are eligible for the beta program and support for more devices will be added in the future.
T-Mobile is reportedly only accepting Android phones locked to its network into the satellite beta program. | Image Credit - Reddit user 90xfutbol
Apparently, Apple devices, even the newer ones, are not eligible for now. The same might be true for unlocked Android devices. This means that while a Galaxy S24 purchased through T-Mobile will be eligible for the program, an unlocked Galaxy S24 won't qualify.
Per one post, only five phones are supported for now, and they are all Samsung branded.
There are only 5 (FIVE) OFFICIALLY supported devices RIGHT NOW. They are: the Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G, Galaxy Z Fold 6 5G, Galaxy S24 5G, Galaxy S24 Plus 5G, and Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G.
usernamedisallowed, Reddit user, January 2025
Apple devices and many older devices are not part of the program at this time.
Edit for clarification: They'll likely only have devices purchased for & through T-Mobile on their whitelist for this too, which would explain why some people with supported devices still got the above message.
(Aka, people with unlocked S24 series devices may see the message listed above that their device isn't included yet.)
A lot of their support documents mention using Google Messages, which you can't switch to on iOS
AWESOMENESS-_-, Reddit user, January 2025
One possible reason for the iPhone's ineligibility is that T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite service will only work in Google Messages, which cannot be installed on iOS devices.
Recommended Stories
While iPhone users are bound to feel disappointed, they probably won't feel like they are missing out on anything, considering the iPhone 14 and later models already support satellite connectivity, thanks to Apple's partnership with Globalstar.
Also, T-Mobile's satellite service is just getting off the ground, and it might not be long before more phones are supported.
You will only be able to send messages over satellite in the beginning, and support for voice and data will be added later. The service will have some limitations, such as slow speed, but that's not surprising.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: