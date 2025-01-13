Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
T-Mobile Samsung user unexpectedly discovers a long-awaited subscription

T-Mobile Wireless service
T-Mobile satellite beta launch
T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite beta program is now in full swing for some users.

Over the last few weeks, there have been several signs that the direct-to-cell service was about to kick off. The beta program was announced in November, shortly after the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) authorizedT-Mobile and SpaceX to offer supplemental coverage from space to users.

In late December, many users noticed a new "Satellite networks" option on their phones and yesterday, some users received a text message informing them they were connected to the satellite service.

The service is now seemingly live for some Samsung users, with T-Mobile updating the Satellite networks page to inform users that they are subscribed to the satellite offering. As expected, only text messaging is supported for now.



Apparently, T-Mobile will not necessarily email or text you to tell you that you have been approved for the beta program, so if you applied, you might want to check the Satellite network settings on your phone.

There's still no word on whether any beta users has had an opportunity to test out the service, but that might be because only a few users have been admitted into the program so far. After all, T-Mobile did say that the number of slots was limited.

You will not be connected to a satellite at all times. Instead, a connection will be established automatically if the mobile network is not available. For the best experience, you will want to have a clear view of the sky.

T-Mobile notes that satellite communication will not be as instantaneous as terrestrial communication and might only be available in some areas. Coverage will presumably improve as more satellites are deployed.

T-Mobile had initially hoped for a 2024 launch, but CEO Mike Sievert cautioned in September that it might start in early 2025. Only some phones, including Samsung flagships and iPhones, will be supported at first.
Anam Hamid
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets.

