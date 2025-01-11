T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
It's getting harder to remain patient now. It was back in 2022 that T-Mobile announced it had entered into a partnership with SpaceX to use the company's Starlink satellite constellation to bring direct-to-cellular capabilities to its users. In December, the two finally announced a beta program and it looks like it's well underway now.
This particular user though doesn't have the new connections menu on their phone yet. They haven't revealed if the service is functional on their phone now, but regardless, this is an important milestone, and a sign that the program will kick off officially any minute.
Some other users say that they have received a text telling them that T-Mobile is getting things ready and they might be one of the first to experience the service.
A T-Mobile employee had previously revealed that the beta trial would kick off in late January or early February.
T-Mobile and Starlink have the technicalities in place to deploy the service. After all, they enabled it during hurricanes and also activated it in Los Angeles at a minute's notice to keep those affected by the devastating wildfires connected.
Reddit user 4RTKBA says that they have been selected for the Starlink beta, which is a big deal as there were only limited slots. They say they received a text yesterday that said they were connected to the service. They own a Galaxy S24 Ultra, so it's no surprise that the phone is eligible, considering there were reports of the phone getting a new "Satellite networks" option just last month.
T-Mobile tells a user that they are now connected to the Starlink satellite service. | Image Credit - 4RTKBA, Reddit
This particular user though doesn't have the new connections menu on their phone yet. They haven't revealed if the service is functional on their phone now, but regardless, this is an important milestone, and a sign that the program will kick off officially any minute.
Some other users say that they have received a text telling them that T-Mobile is getting things ready and they might be one of the first to experience the service.
Others have received messages telling them they have been accepted into the beta program. | Image Credit - darkwhale109, Reddit
A T-Mobile employee had previously revealed that the beta trial would kick off in late January or early February.
T-Mobile and Starlink have the technicalities in place to deploy the service. After all, they enabled it during hurricanes and also activated it in Los Angeles at a minute's notice to keep those affected by the devastating wildfires connected.
Meanwhile, there's no sign of the rollout of a similar service for AT&T and Verizon users, but the two carriers have also inked partnerships with satellite companies to bring space-based connectivity to their users, so progress is probably being made behind the scenes or so we hope.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: