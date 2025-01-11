Get the impressive OnePlus 13 here!
T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear

T-Mobile Wireless service
T-Mobile Starlink beta message
It's getting harder to remain patient now. It was back in 2022 that T-Mobile announced it had entered into a partnership with SpaceX to use the company's Starlink satellite constellation to bring direct-to-cellular capabilities to its users. In December, the two finally announced a beta program and it looks like it's well underway now.

Reddit user 4RTKBA says that they have been selected for the Starlink beta, which is a big deal as there were only limited slots. They say they received a text yesterday that said they were connected to the service. They own a Galaxy S24 Ultra, so it's no surprise that the phone is eligible, considering there were reports of the phone getting a new "Satellite networks" option just last month.



This particular user though doesn't have the new connections menu on their phone yet. They haven't revealed if the service is functional on their phone now, but regardless, this is an important milestone, and a sign that the program will kick off officially any minute.

Some other users say that they have received a text telling them that T-Mobile is getting things ready and they might be one of the first to experience the service.

T-Mobile Starlink beta message
Others have received messages telling them they have been accepted into the beta program. | Image Credit - darkwhale109, Reddit


A T-Mobile employee had previously revealed that the beta trial would kick off in late January or early February.

T-Mobile and Starlink have the technicalities in place to deploy the service. After all, they enabled it during hurricanes and also activated it in Los Angeles at a minute's notice to keep those affected by the devastating wildfires connected.

Meanwhile, there's no sign of the rollout of a similar service for AT&T and Verizon users, but the two carriers have also inked partnerships with satellite companies to bring space-based connectivity to their users, so progress is probably being made behind the scenes or so we hope.
Anam Hamid
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless