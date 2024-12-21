Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Images show satellite messaging working in Google Messages

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps Google
Google Messages satellite
Pixel 9 Satellite SOS | Image Credit - Google News Telegram channel

Android 15 brings support for satellite connectivity but the feature is carrier-dependent. With T-Mobile's Starlink-powered satellite service almost here, Google also seems to be speeding up its work on enabling the feature in Google Messages.

Satellite-based communication will keep conversations going even when there is no cellular or Wi-Fi signal. Leaks as far back as April claimed you'd be able to connect to satellite right from Google Messages.

While the feature is not officially live, Android Authority was able to activate it to show us what it will look like. The outlet says that once the capability rolls out, a pop-up will appear within the app when you lose connection to terrestrial networks. It will ask you if you want to connect to a satellite to send and receive texts.



Not all features will be supported. For instance, while one-on-one texts will work over satellite, group messages won't.

Per earlier reports, satellite texting may take longer than messages sent over terrestrial communication systems, namely Wi-Fi and cell towers, and won't include images and videos. You will need a clear view of the sky to establish and maintain a connection, but if you are with T-Mobile, you might not need to hold your device up.

The satellite service is not just for texting emergency services but will let you message anyone you want.

Google had previously said that preloaded RCS applications would support satellite connectivity, and with many carriers and Android manufacturers sidelining their texting apps for Google Messages, it's no wonder that the company's messaging app will let you satellite text.

All phones running Android 15 will get satellite messaging but it will only work when your carrier rolls out the functionality. T-Mobile will commence beta testing early next year. AT&T and Verizon are also working with their respective partners to launch satellite-enabled texting but their launch sounds further away than you'd hope.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.webp
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

There's a million-person waitlist for this T-Mobile offering
There's a million-person waitlist for this T-Mobile offering
Samsung employees make major blunder and get fired after leaking image of upcoming phone
Samsung employees make major blunder and get fired after leaking image of upcoming phone
Dropping to a record low price, the Galaxy Watch Ultra just became everyone's favorite smartwatch
Dropping to a record low price, the Galaxy Watch Ultra just became everyone's favorite smartwatch
After last week's crash, T-Mobile announces a plan to buy $14 billion of its shares
After last week's crash, T-Mobile announces a plan to buy $14 billion of its shares
Leaked Galaxy S25 Plus photos surface, proving what we’ve all been thinking
Leaked Galaxy S25 Plus photos surface, proving what we’ve all been thinking
T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite-powered messaging is only for select smartphones
T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite-powered messaging is only for select smartphones

Latest News

This outstanding new Best Buy deal makes the Pixel 7 Pro a total last-minute Christmas steal
This outstanding new Best Buy deal makes the Pixel 7 Pro a total last-minute Christmas steal
Verizon and Nvidia's new 5G + AI combo could bring big things to your phone
Verizon and Nvidia's new 5G + AI combo could bring big things to your phone
The 4G-ready Lenovo Tab K11 dropped below the $200 mark once again
The 4G-ready Lenovo Tab K11 dropped below the $200 mark once again
Are Motorola phones about to be banned in the USA?
Are Motorola phones about to be banned in the USA?
Threads wants to serve brands better with its latest feature
Threads wants to serve brands better with its latest feature
Fitbit's Cardio Load and Target Load now coming to more smartwatches
Fitbit's Cardio Load and Target Load now coming to more smartwatches
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless