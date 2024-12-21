Images show satellite messaging working in Google Messages
Pixel 9 Satellite SOS | Image Credit - Google News Telegram channel
Android 15 brings support for satellite connectivity but the feature is carrier-dependent. With T-Mobile's Starlink-powered satellite service almost here, Google also seems to be speeding up its work on enabling the feature in Google Messages.
Satellite-based communication will keep conversations going even when there is no cellular or Wi-Fi signal. Leaks as far back as April claimed you'd be able to connect to satellite right from Google Messages.
While the feature is not officially live, Android Authority was able to activate it to show us what it will look like. The outlet says that once the capability rolls out, a pop-up will appear within the app when you lose connection to terrestrial networks. It will ask you if you want to connect to a satellite to send and receive texts.
Google Messages will let you connect to a satellite right from the app. | Image Credit - Android Authority
Not all features will be supported. For instance, while one-on-one texts will work over satellite, group messages won't.
Per earlier reports, satellite texting may take longer than messages sent over terrestrial communication systems, namely Wi-Fi and cell towers, and won't include images and videos. You will need a clear view of the sky to establish and maintain a connection, but if you are with T-Mobile, you might not need to hold your device up.
The satellite service is not just for texting emergency services but will let you message anyone you want.
Google had previously said that preloaded RCS applications would support satellite connectivity, and with many carriers and Android manufacturers sidelining their texting apps for Google Messages, it's no wonder that the company's messaging app will let you satellite text.
All phones running Android 15 will get satellite messaging but it will only work when your carrier rolls out the functionality. T-Mobile will commence beta testing early next year. AT&T and Verizon are also working with their respective partners to launch satellite-enabled texting but their launch sounds further away than you'd hope.
