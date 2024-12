Images show satellite messaging working in Google Messages

Receive the latest Apps news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Not all features will be supported. For instance, while one-on-one texts will work over satellite, group messages won't.Per earlier reports, satellite texting may take longer than messages sent over terrestrial communication systems, namely Wi-Fi and cell towers, and won't include images and videos. You will need a clear view of the sky to establish and maintain a connection, but if you are with T-Mobile , you might not need to hold your device up.The satellite service is not just for texting emergency services but will let you message anyone you want.Google had previously said that preloaded RCS applications would support satellite connectivity, and with many carriers and Android manufacturers sidelining their texting apps for Google Messages, it's no wonder that the company's messaging app will let you satellite text.All phones running Android 15 will get satellite messaging but it will only work when your carrier rolls out the functionality. T-Mobile will commence beta testing early next year. AT&T and Verizon are also working with their respective partners to launch satellite-enabled texting but their launch sounds further away than you'd hope.