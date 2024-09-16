Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

Stunning Galaxy S25 Ultra concept images showcase its curved corners and slim bezels

Samsung Android
With the Apple iPhone 16 and Google Pixel 9 launch out of the way, we are now steadily barreling towards the Galaxy S25's launch. The model that will pique the most interest is inarguably the Galaxy S25 Ultra and rumors claim that Samsung will make a few tweaks to its design. We have already seen a fair amount of Galaxy S25 Ultra renders and now Technizo Concept have shared their renders.

The images give us the most polished look yet at Samsung's next premium phone but that doesn't necessarily mean they got all the details right.

The renders show the phone as having slightly curved corners than the Galaxy S24 Ultra. This is an undisputed rumor, with most credible sources saying that Galaxy S25 Ultra will do away with its predecessor's sharp, angular edges. The images also showcase the phone's thinner bezels.



Changes will also be made to the phone's side but while we see a flat frame in these images, chances are that the frame will neither be completely levelled, nor rounded. According to veteran leaker Ice Universe, the side rails will be straight towards the front and curved towards the back. This asymmetrical design will make the phone look sleeker and easier to hold.

Technizo Concept's Galaxy S25 Ultra renders also indicate that the phone will have the same camera array design as the Galaxy S24 Ultra but Ice says that the real design of the camera island is not known yet.

Even though the Galaxy S25 Ultra looks gorgeous in the latest renders, the images probably don't accurately depict the design of the phone. That said, they are spot-on as far as the broader details are concerned and sure, there's some wishful thinking thrown in, we will take whatever we can get as we bide our time waiting for the Galaxy S25 series, which will presumably be announced early next year.
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Loading Comments...

