iOS Android Apps

Spotify adds true song lyrics integration on Android and iOS devices

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 20, 2020, 2:55 AM
Spotify adds true song lyrics integration on Android and iOS devices
In a perfect tech world, you would have all the features you need and expect from an app or device already available to you from the beginning. Unfortunately, that's not possible, even though the creators of these products strive for the best.

Spotify has been trying to close the gap between an incomplete and a near-perfect app (because perfect doesn't exist) by adding all sorts of features and nifty improvements. The latest addition to the Spotify mobile app is song lyrics, a new feature that's now slowly rolling out to users on both Android and iOS platforms, AndroidPolice reports.

But this isn't just a poor implementation of the feature where you have the lyrics displayed below the song. No, this is a full-fledged integration of the lyrics which are synced with the songs. You will see them appear below the album art on the Now Playing screen.

A card containing the lyrics will pop up when you play a song that supports the new feature. When you click on the card, the lyrics will be displayed on the full screen with the ones currently playing colored in white.

We're not sure if this is a worldwide rollout, but it looks like many Spotify users have already received the new feature on Android, iOS, and even on the desktop app.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Samsung is becoming more and more like Apple, and that's... perfectly okay
Samsung is becoming more and more like Apple, and that's... perfectly okay
Deception: the Galaxy S20's telephoto camera is not really a telephoto camera
Deception: the Galaxy S20's telephoto camera is not really a telephoto camera
Here's why Galaxy Z Flip's folding glass display cover is still protected by a plastic film
Here's why Galaxy Z Flip's folding glass display cover is still protected by a plastic film
The Google "Pixel 5" was just mentioned for the first time
The Google "Pixel 5" was just mentioned for the first time
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Note 20 could come sooner than you think
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Note 20 could come sooner than you think
With the Galaxy S20 series, Samsung finally nailed this one feature
With the Galaxy S20 series, Samsung finally nailed this one feature
Sorry, but Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip doesn't make any sense in our modern smartphone world
Sorry, but Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip doesn't make any sense in our modern smartphone world
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip vs Motorola Razr: Specs, size, features, and price comparison
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip vs Motorola Razr: Specs, size, features, and price comparison

Popular stories

This important feature just disappeared on some Pixel 4 phones
This important feature just disappeared on some Pixel 4 phones
Samsung Galaxy S30 Ultra, S30 Plus, S30: Design, specs, camera, price expectations
Samsung Galaxy S30 Ultra, S30 Plus, S30: Design, specs, camera, price expectations
Samsung's S20 Ultra price put to shame by new Snapdragon 865 flagship with 108MP camera
Samsung's S20 Ultra price put to shame by new Snapdragon 865 flagship with 108MP camera
No, Samsung did not lie about the display on the Galaxy Z Flip
No, Samsung did not lie about the display on the Galaxy Z Flip
Android texts might get this iMessage feature soon
Android texts might get this iMessage feature soon
The stunning difference between 120Hz and 60Hz displays: Galaxy S20 vs S10
The stunning difference between 120Hz and 60Hz displays: Galaxy S20 vs S10

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless