Spotify hits nearly 125 million subscribers, acquires major podcast company

Spotify cemented its top spot in the streaming music service industry after an incredible 2019. The company reported earlier today that it hit 124 million Premium subscribers at the end of last year, up 29% from 2018. This is the highest net add quarter Spotify ever had, and the fastest ever added 10 million subscribers in the history of the service.
In comparison, Apple Music confirmed back in June
it had 60 million subscribers, while Amazon Music
reached more than 55 million customers globally by the end of 2019. It's worth noting that while 124 million people pay for Spotify, no less than 271 million people are currently using the service, up 31% from 2018.
Meanwhile, Spotify announced it has decided to acquire The Ringer, one of the biggest sports and pop culture news organization, as an effort to further develop its podcast business. Spotify claims in its financial results statement
that it continues to see “exponential growth in podcast consumption
.”
The deal is expected to close before April, but neither Spotify nor The Ringer disclosed the amount that would be paid for the website founded four years ago by sports commentator Bill Simmons.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):