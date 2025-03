Some AT&T stores appear to have stopped selling Pixel for a predictable reason

Wave7 Research's February 2025 smartphone report





AT&T

Pixel 9

AT&T

Pixel 9

Wave7 Research adds that "there have not been any recent changes to carrier Pixel portfolios, except thathas dropped the Pixel 8a ." Two store representatives told the firms that thecontinues to do well, while a third said that only one Pixel was sold during the last 30 days, and the customer ended up returning it due to connectivity issues.This means that there's at least some truth to the observation that Pixel phones aren't a priority for manystores. The data may also reflect the overall sales volume, so even though theis one of the best phones around , it's still nowhere near as popular as iPhones and Galaxies.